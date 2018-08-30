In appreciation of Christian Standhardinger in the Asian Games

Much of the hype and headlines about the Philippine national basketball team in the Asian Games, or Asiad, has been pretty much about Jordan Clarkson. As much as the attention that Clarkson has brought to the team is very much warranted, another player – another Fil-foreigner – has actually been operating under the shadows as the country’s best player in the tournament. His name is Christian Standhardinger.

Just less than a year ago, the Fil-German was the main topic of conversation for the Philippine basketball community. He was the projected, and eventual, first overall pick of the 2017 PBA Draft, the rights for which were controversially acquired by the San Miguel Beermen from the lowly Kia Picanto (now Columbian Dyip). But after failing to see action in the entire Philippine Cup as well as a generally ho-hum performance in the Commissioner’s Cup, the attention given to Standhardinger by the media and by fans has steadily dwindled. However, that is not necessarily a bad thing.

With averages of 19.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals with one game to go, Standhardinger has been the team’s best player. Yes, even better than Clarkson. And yes, even better than Paul Lee and Stanley Pringle – two guards widely considered to be among the PBA’s elite.

Standhardinger’s most impressive showing was the game against Japan. He top-scored for the Philippines with 27 points (11/14 FG shooting) to go along with 13 rebounds and 3 steals as the team drubbed the Japanese

27 points on an efficient 11-for-14 shooting clip, to go with 13 rebounds and three steals. The 6’8 big man connected on multiple pick-and-roll plays with Clarkson and frequently outsmarted his taller Japanese counterparts inside the post.

With only the battle for fifth-place against Syria left for the Philippines, it is safe to say that his performance in the Asiad has opened (or re-opened) the eyes of many Filipino basketball fans.

Although it is unfortunate that Standhardinger cannot qualify as a local player for major FIBA tournaments and thus can only suit up as a nturalized player, his performance in the Asiad has shown that he can serve as an able replacement for our top priorities for the naturalized player slot – Clarkson, Andray Blatche, a newer and younger prospect – should they be unavailable for future FIBA games.

Fans of the San Miguel Beermen may have also gotten their hopes for Standhardinger renewed based on his Asiad showing. Although the Beermen will always be Junemar Fajardo’s team for as long as the four-time MVP is playing at the level he has been on for the past several years, Standhardinger has proven that playing a reduced role with limited minutes for his mother club hasn’t affected his abilities. The 6’8 center/forward may have even showed coach Leo Austria that he deserves a bigger role within San Miguel’s system.

Christian Standhardinger’s basketball journey in and with the Philippines hasn’t been as smooth as many predicted, but the way he has handled matters deserves nothing but respect and admiration from Filipinos. Hopefully, he also gets the opportunities he deserves soon.

