Pringle or Standhardinger? Both can play on separate games, says Yeng Guiao

JAKARTA — Choosing between Christian Standhardinger of San Miguel Beer and Stanley Pringle of NorthPort as Gilas Pilipinas’ naturalized player for the next FIBA window is definitely a hard choice to make for any coach.

Having Standhardinger as our naturalized player means the national team would keep a solid frontline that could go up against Hamed Haddadi and Iran, but that also means the team would lose a do-it-all guard who’s been keeping a hold of the team in Pringle.

Picking Pringle, on the other hand, would mean we’re giving up size and living and dying with a small ball roster.

These are the the dilemma pinch-hitting coach Yeng Guiao will have to face as he handles Gilas Pilipinas in lieu of suspended mentor Chot Reyes in the next window of the FIBA Asia World Cup qualifier in Iran and in Manila.

But it looks like Guiao had found a solution to the problem.

“We’ll have them both,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines. “If we’re going to face Iran, we’ll be needing Standhardinger because we need additional size to match up against Haddadi of Iran.”

“On the other hand, we can use Stanley as our naturalized player when we go up against Qatar because we’re going to need his speed and play making skills.”

As per FIBA rules, teams are only allowed to use one naturalized player in a game.