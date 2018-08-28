Asian Games: Clarkson wins first game as PH demolishes hapless Japan

The Philippines made quick work of a shorthanded Japan side to cruise to a 113-80 victory in the 2018 Asian Games men’s basketball tournament at the GBK Basketball Hall in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Christian Standhardinger, who already had a double-double at the end of the first half, was near unstoppable as he recorded a 27-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Filipinos, who looked to avenge a frustrating loss against the Koreans yesterday.

Jordan Clarkon, on the other hand, narrowly missed a double-double of his own as he tallied 22 points and nine dimes for his first victory with the national team.

Win the win, the Philippines will see a better finish this year from its seventh-place finish in Incheon in the 2014 Asian Games.

Taichi Nakamura scored 16 and Naoya Kumagae added 15 for a suspension-riddled Japan squad, who had to play with four men left on the court in the final minute.

The Philippines will face the winner of the Indonesia-Syria match tonight for fifth place.

THE SCORES:

Philippines (113) – Standhardinger 27, Clarkson 22, Lee 17, Pringle 9, Belga 7, Almazan 6, Taulava 6, Tiu 5, Ahanmisi 5, Norwood 5, Erram 4.

Japan (80) – Nakamura 16, Kumagae 15, Vendrame 11, Schafer 11, Harimoto 10, Ota 10, Tsuji 5, Tamaki 2.

