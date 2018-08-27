GROWING PAINS | First-timer Poy Erram suffers pain from chipped tooth, Korean bug

By Rey Joble

JAKARTA — A Korean bug that has bitten Philippine basketball for many years struck again and caused additional pain for the Filipinos.

It’s more painful than the chipped front tooth of Poy Erram, who was taken out of the game in the early part of the third period.

The 6-foot-7 center from Blackwater tried to save the ball from the sidelines and landed on the floor hard. That caused a chip on his front tooth and he had to be taken out of the game as blood flew from his gums.

Erram didn’t mind the pain brought about by the incident, but the loss to Korea was more painful to bear for him.

“OK lang mabungi eh, pero yung pagkatalo ang talagang masakit,” Erram told FOX Sports Philippines in an exclusive interview. “We were there eh. Pero hindi lang namin talaga ma-locate yung nga shooters, then 50-50 balls, doon kami nagkulang.”

These are part of the growing pains of a first timer like Erram, who is cherishing the moments playing for the national team.

“Sobrang special ito sa akin because it’s the first time for me to represent the country,” said Erram. “I cherished every moment na naging teammate ko yung mga nakakakaban ko. I always look forward to all the challenges here kasi mas matututo ka dito.”

Erram’s journey in international competitions beginning with the Asian Games is just the start as head coach Yeng Guiao is expected to name him among the 12 players going to play in the next window of the FIBA Asia World Cup qualifier.

(Photo credit: Poy Erram’s Twitter account)

