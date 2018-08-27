The Fajardo Factor: How June Mar’s injury affects PH roster vs Iran, Qatar

June Mar Fajardo is injured and suddenly, the already thin Gilas Pilipinas lineup just got thinner.

The San Miguel big man and four-time PBA MVP has been diagnosed with a shin injury which will keep him sidelined for the next six to eight weeks, effectively ruling him out of the Philippines’ games against Iran and Qatar in the second round of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Fajardo’s absence is certainly a massive blow to the Gilas squad that is yet to be formed. After all, the Kraken was expected to anchor the upcoming Philippine team after a slew of suspensions caused by the infamous bench-clearing brawl between Gilas and Australia last July left the nation severely undermanned for the two matches in September.

Gilas interim head coach Yeng Guiao surely has some tough decisions and a lot of pondering to make when he comes back from the Asiad, particularly on his roster approach and who will he tap to replace Fajardo.

Not looking further

The Philippine team isn’t really overflowing with big men to start with, which makes finding a suitable replacement for Fajardo a little bit difficult. Besides, no other player in the PBA boasts a low-post game that is as polished as the 28-year-old Beermen star.

With that said, it’s more likely for Guiao to consider familiarity and international experience when forming his prospective Gilas squad.

Greg Slaughter and Christian Standhardinger may already be shoo-ins to the team given this recent development, but the likes of Raymond Almazan and JP Erram could both be given a chance to suit up again for the nationals after their Asiad stint.

Erram, in fact, has already been given the green light to join the Philippine team should he be chosen to represent the country in the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifying games.

Guiao has roughly two weeks to prepare for the qualifiers, so building from his current team may not be a bad idea.

Need for more scoring

Another problem for Guiao is how he will fill the 12.8 points average of Fajardo. June Mar is currently Gilas’ second-leading scorer and has been the team’s primary offensive option in their recent qualifying matches. Now that he’s sidelined, the offensive end needs a makeover, and certainly a new man to carry the scoring load.

It remains to be seen how Guiao plans to counter the top-heavy lineup of Iran. Nonetheless, it won’t be surprising to see the team be filled with elite outside shooters and perimeter scorers considering the situation.

The names of Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot and Paul Lee have recently popped out in conversations about possible Gilas replacements, and they may be closer to making it to the team than what they expect.

It’s Guiao’s team

Gabe Norwood and Baser Amer are the only ones left from the Gilas squad, and while they might make their return this September, Guiao is expected to form his team based on strategy rather than the best players available.

Fajardo’s absence left Guiao and the Philippines with a huge hole to fill in this dire situation. It doesn’t help that the country’s talent pool isn’t that deep.

However, it should also allow Guiao to find players that will fit perfectly in the basketball he wants to play in FIBA, whatever that may be.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.