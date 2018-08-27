South Korea’s massive 4th quarter run ends PH’s medal hopes in Asiad

The curse continues in Jakarta.

Rain or Shine-Pilipinas couldn’t overcome a strong fourth quarter surge from South Korea and fell, 81-92, in their quarterfinals matchup in the 2018 Asian Games men’s basketball tournament Monday at the GBK Basketball Hall.

For three quarters, the Filipinos were able to keep up with the Koreans. Jordan Clarkson, who was held to just four points in the first half, found his stride in the third period to help the team enter the fourth quarter with a slim 65-64 advantage.

But a flurry of threes and relentless work on the offensive glass proved to be enough for South Korea to pull away as they mustered a 27-17 spurt in the payoff period.

A trey from Raymond Almazan gave the Philippines its last lead of the game, 68-67, before Ricardo Ratliffe, Sunhyng Kim and Ilyung Heo conspired for a 19-6 finishing kick to give themselves an 86-74 cushion.

Ratliffe, who was already set on playing the whole game before getting benched due to a cut in his hand, led the punishing inside for the Koreans with 30 points and 15 rebounds. Ilyung Heo added 17 points built on four treys, while Sunhyung Kim also chipped in 17.

Jordan Clarkson led the Philippines with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Christian Standhardinger put up 17 points and nine boards.

The Philippines will see action in the classification phase, where they could hope to salvage their campaign with a fifth-place finish — the best possible result they could get.

————

