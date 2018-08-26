Five UAAP basketball players with the most to prove in Season 81

While every player has always something to prove in the UAAP, there are some who, for one reason or another, just have more on the line when it comes to their individual and team performance.

Whether it be due to underwhelming previous seasons, heightened expectations, or other factors, these five players are the ones with the most to prove in UAAP Season 81:

Alvin Pasaol, UE Red Warriors

Last year’s biggest (no pun intended) breakout performer, Alvin Pasaol hopes to build upon his Mythical Five-worthy season last year for the UE Red Warriors by even doing better this season. Best known for his 49-point explosion against La Salle last season as well as his uncanny agility despite his stocky build, Pasaol will look to show that he is more than a player who puts up good stats on a bad team in Season 81.

With two-time UAAP Jrs. champion coach Joe Silva now calling the shots for the Red Warriors and emphasizing better conditioning for the 49-point man, Pasaol will try to show that he isn’t just a great individual player, but also a great leader who can help start a new era for the struggling UE Red Warriors.

Arvin Tolentino, FEU Tamaraws

When he entered college for the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles in 2013, Arvin Tolentino was seen as one of the most talented prospects in the country who had all the tools to dominate the game. Five years and one school transfer later, the 6’5 forward has yet to truly make his mark in the UAAP.

Tolentino’s first year with FEU, while not poor, still left much to be desired. Despite being the team’s leading scorer, Tolentino’s attitude problems and overall lack of focus in games often prompted head coach Olsen Racela to regulate his minutes to keep him in check. With the graduation of Ron Dennison, Arvin Tolentino will be tasked to be one of the leaders for the Tamaraws in Season 81, at least by default. As has been the case for pretty much his entire UAAP career, it is up to Tolentino whether or not he will embrace the role.

With Arvin Tolentino, it is never a question of basketball ability or talent, but rather about the mental aspect of the game. Now entering his 4th playing year in the UAAP, it is time for Tolentino to get his head on straight and put all those tools together.

Jerie Pingoy, Adamson Soaring Falcons

Another former Blue Eagle who was part of the mass exodus from Katipunan in 2016. Jerie Pingoy, now a Soaring Falcon, has yet to fully show the UAAP seniors the talent and ability that made him win back-to-back MVPs with FEU in the Juniors division. It is the same talent and ability that sparked the controversial-and-now-abolished rule that made student-athletes transferring UAAP schools from high school to college serve a two-year residency before suiting up for their new school.

After all that hype and controversy, Pingoy’s stint in the UAAP seniors division has been generally underwhelming at best. Despite eventually being entrusted by head coach Franz Pumaren as Adamson’s starting point guard since the middle of Season 80, Pingoy’s performances so far still somehow fall short for someone who was once seen as the best point guard prospect in the country.

Nonetheless, it is still difficult to truly judge the former juniors MVP due to the different complications that he has had to face so far in his UAAP career. Season 81 will be the first season Pingoy will be entering without having to come out of residency, and it should give us a better sample of what he can do. Hopefully all that time off in the past few years hasn’t completely stunted his development.

Aljun Melecio, De La Salle Green Archers

Melecio’s hot start to Season 80 was interrupted by a bout with dengue, and he was never really able to recapture his early season form afterwards. He still provided timely scoring, but Melecio was largely inefficient last season and was also a liability on defense due to his slight build and lack of height. He may have also struggled having to play off Ben Mbala after experiencing most of his success in high school as the focal point of the offense.

Now with another year of experience under his belt and with a new-look Green Archers team, the former De La Salle Zobel Junior Archer will be given more opportunities to show his worth to the UAAP world. Melecio will look to prove to everyone that his early season performances last season were no fluke and that he can still wreak havoc in college the way he did in high school.

Paul Desiderio, UP Fighting Maroons

Paul Desiderio is arguably already the best player that the UP Fighting Maroons program has produced since the dawn of the Final Four era, however, there are still some things that Desiderio surely wants to achieve in his final playing year in the UAAP.

Like Alvin Pasaol, some people still view Desiderio as a player who puts up good stats on a bad team. While you can argue that the squad from Diliman wasn’t “bad” last season, they still ultimately ended up missing out on the Final Four and with a negative win-loss record. What better way to cement his legacy for the Fighting Maroons than ending your playing career by bringing the school to its first Final Four appearance in over two decades?

And with the hype surrounding the transfers of Ricci Rivero and Kobe Paras (both of whom are only eligible to play by Season 82) to UP, it feels as if the community simply wants to fast-forward Season 81 to get to the next season. While Desiderio will surely be happy for whatever success the program achieves after his graduation, he undoubtedly wants to remind the fans that Season 81 isn’t only a transitional year for the Kobe-Ricci (and Bright Akhuetie) era, but rather a season wherein the UP Fighting Maroons finally start to live up to their moniker and fight for their place among the UAAP’s elite.

——

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.