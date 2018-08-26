Guiao welcomes idea of Erram for Fajardo in next FIBA World Cup qualifier window

JAKARTA — Pinch-hitting coach Yeng Guiao welcomed Blackwater’s move of loaning JP Erram to the next window of the FIBA Asia World Cup qualifier in September.

Erram is one of the key contributors among the big men playing for the Rain or Shine-Pilipinas team in the Asian Games.

The move came on the heels of reports that June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer won’t be able to join the next window owing to a shin injury and will be side lined for two months.

“This is a good development,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines. Although I don’t want to worry about it at this time, it’s good to learn that there are teams which are willing to loan players for the next FIBA window. JP has been a big contributor for us. Without him, manipis tayo sa gitna dito sa Asian Games campaign natin.”

“He had shown his vast improvement. He’s a big man who’s been holding his own even against the seven footers from China. He’ll be a key addition in the coming FIBA window.”

The idea of offering Erram came from Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy. He has been offering the 6-foot-7 center from Ateneo to the national team program as early as 2015 back when Gilas Pilipinas was still being handled by Tab Baldwin.

“This is our way of serving the national team. We also feel that by loaning Erram to the squad, he will become a more matured and better player when he returns to us,” added Sy.

Guiao thanked Sy for making Erram available for the Asian Games as well as in the netx window of the World Cup qualifier.



