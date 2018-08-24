Should we really naturalize Justin Brownlee for Gilas?

After leading Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to another championship, this time a surprising Commissioner’s Cup title against the mighty San Miguel Beermen, the clamor for Justin Brownlee’s naturalization for the national team has gone louder – but is it really the right move?

Well, many people, including Justin Brownlee himself, certainly think so. Just a week after winning the 2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup championship with Ginebra, 1-Pacman Party List Representative and NorthPort Batang Pier owner Mikee Romero initiated the filing of a bill granting Filipino citizenship to the Ginebra import, with significant support from other legislators.

Justin’s dream of being a Philippine citizen is now being processed to be a reality thank you 🙏 #Brownlee pic.twitter.com/fgEZx5iRNK — Sheryl Sanchez Reyes (@FemaleAgentSR) August 15, 2018

Ginebra fans undoubtedly want the St, John’s University alum playing for their country as well as their favorite PBA team. For his part, Brownlee has expressed his love for the Philippines and desire to play for Gilas multiple times over the years.

Justin Brownlee is certainly a terrific player, and his love for the Philippines is admirable. But there are certain aspects we must consider first before going all-in his inclusion in our national team.

1. Size

One of the biggest (no pun intended) reasons that Filipinos point to for our underwhelming international performances in basketball, our nation’s favorite sport, is the general lack of height of Filipinos. And while there are certainly more factors than height (just ask Tab Baldwin), the claim is still valid in a way.

Brownlee, standing at just over 6’4, simply does not fill that hole for our team. Using up our single allocated slot for a naturalized player for major FIBA tournaments on Brownlee will leave our team with an even more severe height disadvantage in international competitions.

2. Age

One of the main things that we look for in our prospects for naturalized players is their potential to play for Gilas for as long as possible. This means that we should give priority to players who are at or just about to enter their primes.

Justin Brownlee is already 30 years old. For most athletes, turning 30 is the benchmark for when a player typically starts to decline. For reference, Andray Blatche, our current naturalized player, is 32 years old, and we have been looking for a potential replacement for him for more than a year already. Marcus Douhtit, the naturalized player that Blatche replaced, last suited up for Gilas at 33 years old – and the only reason he was able to stay with the team at that age was because the SBP couldn’t find a replacement for him in time.

If we do push through with Justin Brownlee as our naturalized player, Filipinos must be willing to accept the possibility that he will have to be replaced after a short time and that he may even start to show some signs of decline during his stint.

3. Jordan factor

Jordan Clarkson, that is. Now that the Cleveland Cavaliers guard is finally playing for the national team in the Asian Games, it is now more likely than ever that he will be able to suit up for the national team once again in future international tournaments, particularly the major ones such as the FIBA qualifiers.

Even if Clarkson is a Fil-Am by blood, his eligibility as a local player for the Philippines is still up in the air, as FIBA has yet to formally make a ruling on the matter. This is the same issue that prevented Clarkson from playing in the 2015 FIBA Asia Men’s Championship. Should FIBA still take time deciding on the issue, then the only way the former University of Missouri standout can only play for Gilas as a naturalized player.

If given the choice, the SBP will almost certainly choose Clarkson over Brownlee for Gilas on any given day. The problem is that Clarkson’s opportunities to play for the national team will always need to get clearance from the NBA and his respective NBA team during the time. IF past experience is going to be our basis, then his availability for the team is always going to be questionable at best. Thus, the SBP officials and Gilas coaching staff must always decide whether they are willing to take the risk of including Clarkson as the naturalized player even if there are no guarantees that he will play, or if they would rather play it safe and instead enlist a player like Justin Brownlee who, while talented in his own right, does not provide the same ceiling as an established NBA-caliber player would.

——

