Scouting a big role in Asiad campaign, says Yeng Guiao

by Rey Joble

JAKARTA — Scouting has been a big part in Rain or Shine-Pilipinas’ win over Kazakhstan, and head coach Yeng Guiao paid tribute to the rest of the members of their coaching staff for diligently doing their homework.

“I’d like to give credit to the coaching staff for doing an excellent coaching job. Because of our game plan, we were able to disrupt their offense,” Guiao told FOX Sports Philippines.

“Our defense was great because we were able to anticipate and plan for their offense.”

But against China on Tuesday, August 21, the Filipinos will be preparing for a tough battle against the perennial Asian champions and Guiao knows they have a different animal to take on.

“It’s going to be totally different. The game plan against Kazakhstan was to disrupt its offense and prepare for its three-point shooting,” added Guiao. “Against China, you cannot trap them because their offense is concentrated more inside anchored on their big players. We have to play man-to-man most of the time dahil kapag yung malalaki nila nakatanggap na, they will be difficult to stop.”

Three-time PBA champion coach Ryan Gregorio joined Guiao’s coaching staff and played a key role as lead scout of the team and he shared some of his inputs.

According to Gregorio, there are four key players the Filipinos will need to focus on — Abudushalamu Abudurexiti, NBA players Zhou Qi and Ding Yanyuang and Wang Zhelin.

Zhou Qi is a 7-foot-1 player who plays for the Houston Rockets while Ding, a 6-foot-7 forward sees action for the Dallas Mavericks.

“China is bringing their best team in the Asian Games. They are solid on all fronts specially their frontline,” said Gregorio.

“Abudushalamu has a body of a power forward with quickness of a guard. Zhou Qi is a 7’1 NBA player. He’s tall and quick. He has a range thar can extend to the 3-point range. He has great anticipation skills on defense. Wang Zhelin is a seven feet center. He is quick on his feet and has a polished inside moves. He is hard to stop inside the paint. Ding Yanyuan is an NBA player. Small forward. Quick and strong. Has long range,” he further explained.

But Gregorio believes our quickness will still play a major role against China.

“We are banking on our quickness. We lacked the height and length but we can compensate with our quickness and intelligence,” he added.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.