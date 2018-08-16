ROS-Philippines prevails over Kazakhstan in Asian Games opener

Inexperience was not an issue for the Coach Yeng-mentored Rain or Shine-Philippines squad, as they posted a dominant victory over Kazakhstan 96-59, on Thursday at the GBK Basketball Hall in Indonesia.

Inspired by Jordan Clarkson’s arrival midway in the third canto, the Philippine squad surprised the veteran Kazakhs team from the opening tip and led the entire 40 minutes.

Stanley Pringle led the charge with 18 markers to go along with 4 rebounds, while seasoned sniper James Yap came off the bench and finished with 12 points.

The team also got a huge lift from Christian Standhardinger’s dominance in the interior, as he tallied 15 points and corralled 4 boards. Paul Lee also shrugged off a slow start and finished with 10 points (all in the 4th quarter).

The Philippines will face bitter rivals China on August 21 to determine who will pace Group D in the Quarterfinals.

BOX SCORE

ROS-Philippines: 96 – Pringle 18, Standhardinger 15, Yap 12, Lee 10, Tiu 9, Norwood 7, Almazan 6, Erram 5, Belga 5, Taulava 5, Ahanmisi 4.

Kazakhstan: 59 – Bykov 13, Gavrilov 9, Yergali 8, Zhigulin 7, Kuanov 6, Bazhin 6, Chsherbak 6, Maidekin 2, Marchuk 2, Yagodkin 0, Murzagaliyev 0, Satkeyev 0.

Quarters: 16-9, 41-20, 61-43, 96-59.