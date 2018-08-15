LOOK: Jordan Clarkson cozies up for his 17-hour flight

The hard part has passed and now the waiting game begins.

After a whirlwind of events in the past week, Jordan Clarkson is finally on his way to Indonesia to represent his motherland in the 2018 Asian Games.

In a couple of photos sent to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the 26-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers guard is seen comfortably lounging in his plane seat during his 17-hour flight from Los Angeles Airport (LAX) to Singapore. From there, Clarkson will then embark on a one-hour-and-45-minute connecting flight to Indonesia.

A second photo showed Clarkson’s choice of shoe wear for the tourney – including a pair of Nike Kyrie Irving 4, a Nike LeBron Soldier 12 (Agimat), and the retro Nike Kobe 1.

Clarkson is expected to arrive in Indonesia tomorrow at 10am (11am in Manila), right around the Philippines’ opening day game against Kazakhstan. He won’t suit up for the contest and is expected to make his national team debut on August 21 against China.

