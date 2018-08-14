PBA: Veterans who turned back the clock in the Commissioner’s Cup

THERE is a reason why getting reliable veterans is a must for professional basketball teams – even if they’re not in their prime already.

From time to time, these elder statesmen would turn in their “vintage” performances – especially when their teams need it the most, reminding us of what has been back in their hey day.

Today, FOX Sports PH takes a look at some of the PBA vets who turned back the clock in the recently concluded 2018 Commissioner’s Cup.

Sean Anthony

Fil-Canadian Sean Anthony isn’t necessarily known for his scoring but he is rather known for his basketball IQ and hustle on a nightly basis. However, in this game against the Magnolia Hotshots, the hardworking forward for the Batang Pier led his team by notching a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. With the Hotshots’ defense stifling the explosive Stanley Pringle, Anthony took it upon himself albeit in a losing effort.

Jared Dillinger

With the teams jockeying for playoff position towards the end of the regular season, “The Daredevil” turned in a vintage performance – scoring 17 markers with two steals in a game against the Alaska Aces. Him and guys like Newsome, Amer, Onuaku, De Ocampo, and Canaleta also scored in double digits for a balanced attack in the crucial win.

Jeff Chan

Before he got traded to the eventual champs in Ginebra, Jeff Chan showed us glimpses on what he has been in his prime – a very lethal scorer thanks to his unlimited range. The Negros Sniper chipped in 26 points as he tried to keep it close against the top-seeded Elastopainters. However, Reggie Johnson and the crew proved to be too much to handle as they eked out a two-point win.

Joe DeVance

Perhaps in need of a spark to help their team in the finals series, head coach Tim Cone turned to one of his ol’ reliables in Joe DeVance, and he delivered by chipping in 18 markers on an astounding 72-percent shooting. His adept shot making propelled Ginebra to a much needed win, knotting the series to two games. From there, the Gin Kings never looked back as they won another two straight games to end their Commissioner’s Cup title drought.

James Yap

In big games, you can’t go wrong with none other than James Yap.

Despite being at the latter part of his career, the pride of Escalante, Negros turned in a throwback performance to book a semis spot for the Rain or Shine Elastopainters – scoring 27 points with seven triples on 52-percent shooting. His scoring outburst proved to be just enough to secure a win despite the Batang Pier’s efforts to make a final push, especially in the final canto.

——

