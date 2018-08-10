Will the NBA #LetJordanPlay in the Asian Games?

The basketball gods heeded every Pinoy hoops fans’ prayers, as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) recently had a change of heart and put together a team of representatives for the upcoming Asian Games Basketball Tournament in Jakarta and Palembang.

It seems that lady luck might have given us another ray of hope, as the Yeng Guiao-led team is reportedly poised to add another welcome reinforcement – in the person of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson.

This “will he or won’t he” scenario has been going on for a couple of years now, but most fans are still clinging to the dream of one day seeing the gifted scorer donning the Blue and White, balling his heart out with the word “Pilipinas” emblazoned on his chest.

Veteran sportscaster Quinito Henson reignited millions of Filipinos’ hopes with a single tweet, claiming that the Clarkson to Gilas fantasy might finally come to fruition.

Jordan Clarkson included in Gilas 12-man lineup for Asian Games and it looks like he’ll be allowed to play by the Organizing Committee which is calling an eligibility mtg tomoro afternoon-lets hope NBA clears Jordan to play! If you want Jordan in our lineup, tweet #LetJordanPlay — Quinito Henson (@TheDeanQuinito) August 9, 2018

‘The Dean’ even managed to start a Twitter revolution, as the hashtag #LetJordanPlay has become one of the most trending topics in the social network.

As per ABS-CBN’s Dyan Castillejo, Clarkson will be eligible to join the team this coming August 16 to September 2 if the SBP will be able to achieve three steps; receive clearance from ASIAD organizers, reached an agreement with Clarkson, and get the go-ahead signal from the Cavs and the NBA brass.

…’the eligibility committee will decide on eligibility of our players including Jordan Clarkson. Next step is we have to have an agreement with Clarkson how we can make him come over. 3rd is – he has gotten Cleveland clearance but he has not gotten NBA clearance’- SBP Panlilio — DYAN CASTILLEJO (@DYANCASTILLEJO) August 10, 2018

Getting the former NBA All-Rookie team member on board might just be the easiest part, as Jordan (and even his father Mike) has expressed multiple times his desire to play for the Philippine National team.

As of posting time, the ASIAD organizers are still discussing eligibility issues for the Philippine team’s four players – Clarkson included. SBP President Al Panlilio, meanwhile, confirmed that they already have the blessing of the Cavaliers’ officials, but is still awaiting the ruling from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The Power of Social Media

Social media has been the new generation’s medium for airing their opinions and grievances, and Filipinos certainly know their way around Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Anytime an athlete with even a smidge of Filipino roots gets featured in headlines, expect an onslaught of Pinoys proudly displaying their sense of pride and nationalism by flooding comment sections with their views.

Let’s not forget that Clarkson finished sixth in fan voting among Western Conference All-Star guards in 2017, thanks in large part to millions of internet-savy Filipinos.

I’m not saying Adam Silver’s decision will solely rely on the possible backlash he’ll receive if he won’t allow Clarkson to play, but I think it’s safe to assume that the NBA chief does not want to be on the bad side of one of the league’s largest fanbase.

Possible Reservations

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but the NBA might also have every right to revoke Clarkson’s participation in the tourney, given how our national team behaved in the now notoriously infamous Gilas-Australia brawl.

Granted that chances of another all-out melee happening might be relatively slim, but why would the league risk that? Indeed, our players have certainly learned their lessons and paid their dues for the unfortunate incident, but the image of Milwaukee Bucks center Thon Maker going for flying kicks, plus the sight of ex-NBA player Andray Blatche throwing punches might just be too hard to ignore for the NBA brass.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case and we might just finally see Jordan Clarkson bare his #PUSO on the hardwood.

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

——

