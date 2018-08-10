Best performances of Calvin Abueva with the Alaska Aces

Calvin Abueva is on his way to the Phoenix Fuel Masters after spending his first six seasons with the Alaska Aces. In return, the Alex Compton-coached squad will receive Karl Dehesa and a 2019 first-round draft pick. As The Beast changes jerseys, let us look back at his best performances with his first PBA franchise.

Rookie Debut – 12 points and 16 minutes in 27 minutes of play

It may not be the gaudiest of stats but that 16 rebounds in 27 minutes of his first PBA game will set the tone of his tenacity in the pros. Abueva was not able to play the first three games of his debut season due to commitments with the San Sebastian Stags in the NCAA. But once he was eligible to suit up for the Aces, he introduced himself with force against the Petron Blaze Boosters.

His ability to score and collect rebounds though undersized placed him in the Rookie of the Year-MVP conversation but Arwind Santos eventually won the top individual award. However, Abueva bagged R.O.Y honors over the likes of Chris Ellis, Cliff Hodge, and June Mar Fajardo. In his maiden season, he averaged 12.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in 51 games played.

October 28, 2014 vs Talk N’ Text – sealing the comeback with a buzzer-beater

After being down by as much as 18 points, Abueva and the Aces rallied to win the game, 100-98, via a last second field goal by The Beast. But aside from the winning effort, he posted monster stats of 26 points and 22 rebounds. This feat made him the shortest PBA player to collect at least 20 rebounds in a game.

November 11, 2014 – 20/20 vision

Weeks after his impressive performance against the Tropang Texters, Abueva registered another 20-20 game when he tallied 23 points and grabbed 21 boards against the Kia Picanto. Despite having a listed height of 6’2”, he once averaged 15.33 rebounds per contest during the 2014-2015 PBA Philippine Cup.

December 22, 2014 – carrying the Aces in the semis

With both teams having won one game apiece, Abueva showcased an inspired performance to give the Aces a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters. As his team posted a 94-78 win, the former Golden Stag had 28 points, 14 rebounds, three swipes, one dime, and a swat. Alaska won the series in six games to set a Finals match-up with the San Miguel Beermen.

March 12, 2016 – navigating over the Batang Pier

Despite having a sprained ankle, Abueva once again led the Aces to a come-from-behind victory, 103-101, over GlobalPort during their Commissioner’s Cup elimination round encounter. The Batang Pier led by as much as 15 points early in the game but the pride of Pampanga posted monster numbers of 29 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks. Eighteen of Abueva’s scoring production came in the second half.

January 31, 2018 – an audition for the Fuel Masters?

Playing against former Alaska deputy Louie Alas, Abueva proved that he doesn’t need much playing time to do heavy damage. In just 25 minutes of action, he logged 25 points, 14 rebounds, four steals, one assist, and a block in a 93-75 victory over the Fuel Masters. In hindsight, this could be the game that convinced the Phoenix top brass to acquire the one-time PBA champion before the 2018 Governor’s Cup.

2016 Commissioner’s Cup Best Player of the Conference

In a conference that is often dominated by tall imports, Abueva displayed his supremacy over the league when he won BPC honors with averages of 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.4 steals during the tournament. It was a landslide victory for Abueva for he amassed 1,150 points, a far cry from runner-up Greg Slaughter with 752. He also bested Terrence Romeo, Jayson Castro, and Carlo Lastimosa. It would have been a dream conference if he can bring the title to the Aces. However, they were defeated in the Finals by Rain or Shine.

