UP NEXT | FOX PH’s emergency Gilas 12 for second round of FIBA WC Qualifiers

Ten suspended players, less than three months to prepare.

Gilas Pilipinas suffered a huge blow after FIBA handed multi-game suspensions to 10 of its players as punishment for the ugly “basketbrawl” between the Philippines and Australia last July 2 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

As a result, Japeth Aguilar, Matthew Wright, Terrence Romeo, Jayson Castro, Andray Blatche, Troy Rosario, Roger Pogoy, Carl Bryan Cruz, Jio Jalalon and Calvin Abueva are all set to miss the first game of the second round against Iran on September 18.

Furthermore, only Aguilar and Wright will be able to return in time for the games against Qatar (September 17) and Kazakhstan (November 30).

With a slew of key players missing out the important games, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is now facing the dilemma of finding replacements.

FOX Sports Philippines, however, is here to help. Today, we take a look at the best available players that could form part of the new Gilas Pilipinas squad for the upcoming window.

Center

Raymond Almazan

Alamazan has been a consistent force for Rain or Shine in their semifinals run in the Commissioner’s Cup, averaging 15 points a game while shooting 51 percent from the field. He wouldn’t be asked to score always, but he is also a solid rebounder (7.91 boards) and rim-protector (1.09 blocks) who could be a solid second- or third-choice center for Gilas.

Greg Slaughter

Slaughter’s health remains a concern, though he has proven with Ginebra that he’s ready for a Gilas call-up in any given day. The 7-foot behemoth would give any big man in the tournament a tough time, and it’s a good thing he’s back to his old self after averaging 16.75 points in four games against Rain or Shine in the semis of the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup.

Forwards

Christian Standhardinger

Standhardinger is the easy pick to replace Andray Blatche as Gilas’ naturalized player. He missed the majority of the recent PBA conference due to nagging knee injuries but appears healthy now and ready for action.

The Fil-German big man has replaced Blatche once in international competitions and should prove a valuable addition, having played for the country in the FIBA Asia Cup and the Southeast Asian Games in 2017.

Vic Manuel

If recent performance is to be considered, Manuel should be a shoo-in for the Gilas replacement squad. The undersized Alaska Aces forward averaged almost 24 points a game night in and night out and has shown that he can virtually score against anyone.

Arwind Santos

At 37 years old, Santos’ inclusion might raise some eyebrows. However, make no mistake: the Beermen forward can still score and grab boards on a consistent basis. He’s also an excellent help defender, and with his 1.64 blocks per game, Santos can contribute in many ways despite losing his explosiveness.

Marcio Lassiter

Think about Matthew Wright. Now, think about Marcio Lassiter.

Sure enough, there’s no other player more fit to replace Wright’s role for Gilas than Lassiter. His three-point shooting numbers may have gone down, but Lassiter is still averaging 13 points, three assists and almost two steals for San Miguel.

Jared Dillinger

A solid perimeter defender and slasher, Dillinger can play multiple positions and is undoubtedly a must-have for Gilas. JD is also a proven shooter, which should suit perfectly for the needs and play style of the Philippine national team.

Guards

Bobby Ray Parks Jr.

Rayray Parks may not be in the pros yet, but he’s certainly up for a call. He can do it all — score, pass, rebound and defend — and if his MPBL numbers aren’t enough, a quick look at his stats in the 2017-18 ABL season should be enough to make his case. Besides, he was part of the 24-man pool Chot Reyes named last year.

LA Tenorio

Tenorio’s veteran presence and leadership should help the team immensely, especially considering the Nationals’ limited preparation time. He’s a capable scorer and prolific passer who could well fill the gaping hole that Jayson Castro left.

Mark Barroca

Defensive intensity is what Barroca brings to the table, and he should be a nice addition to a team that lacks tenacity on that department. Moreover, the FEU product can hit those mid-range jumpers consistently.

Paul Lee

Lee should be a no-brainer. After all, Gilas needs someone who can penetrate the painted area and create shots in isolation situations. It should help that Lee has improved his shooting from deep, registering a 44 percent clip (3.09 makes out of 7.00 attempts) in the Comm Cup.

Scottie Thompson

SCOTTIE THOMPSON BIG REBOUND! Scottie "Anong Height Mo?!" Thompson!!!!!💥***For more PBA content, visit www.espn5.com | #PBAonESPN5 #PBALaroMoTo Posted by Sports5 on Monday, 23 July 2018

We see you, Scottie.

Thompson isn’t the best option when it comes to scoring, but hey, this is a guard who averages eight boards and five dimes a game. He can bring a lot to Gilas — not to mention his energy and grit — and could turn into a legitimate threat off the bench.

