UAAP: What to expect from Ateneo in Season 81 after their Jones Cup campaign

After an impressive showing in the 2018 William Jones Cup as the only collegiate team in the tournament, the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles has got fans excited about what they have in store for the upcoming UAAP season.

By participating in the Jones Cup, Ateneo was able to experiment with some strategies that they might be considering for UAAP Season 81. Here are some notable takeaways from their performance in the tournament.

Thirdy Ravena as a small-ball power forward

An interesting tactic Coach Tab Baldwin used in the Jones Cup was going for small line-ups with Thirdy Ravena as the power forward together with either Angelo Kouame or Isaac Go and three perimeter players. In fact, Coach Tab rarely used Kouame and Go – the team’s two tallest players – on the floor together despite Go being capable of playing as a stretch 4. This was somewhat surprising because of the size advantage of almost all of the teams in the tournament over Ateneo. And instead of trying to match-up to mitigate their size disadvantage, the Blue Eagles actually doubled down by playing small.

What’s even more surprising is that the small-ball line-ups actually worked against the bigger competition. The line-up enables the typically methodical Blue Eagles to outrun their opponents and create unpredictable attacks from the perimeter. Ravena’s athleticism and playmaking dumbfounded most of the opposing power forwards who had to match-up with him.

Given the success of Ravena playing as a power forward in the international setting against bigger and more athletic professional players, it will be interesting to see how much Coach Tab will use this tactic in the UAAP, where size and athleticism wouldn’t issues for the Blue Eagles anymore.

Full-court pressure

Another new wrinkle that the Blue Eagles showcased in the Jones Cup is the full-court press. Since Coach Tab took over two seasons ago, Ateneo has been famously conservative with its defensive tactics. They relied on fundamental man-to-man defending without much gambling. And for the most part, it was effective for them. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the UAAP for the past two seasons despite ranking low on steals and forced turnovers. So, seeing Ateneo deploy a full-court press was another surprising tactical move by Coach Tab. But like most of his moves, the strategy generally worked well for them. The only downside was that the better passing teams were able to take advantage of the chaos of the press by finding ways to get the ball to an open man.

The Blue Eagles have the size and athleticism to deploy a daunting full-court press in the UAAP, but I don’t think that Coach Tab will use it as their default game plan. It just seems to be too chaotic and unpredictable for a neurotic tactician like Coach Tab. And unlike in the Jones Cup, the team will actually have time to rest and prepare sound defensive strategies against their opponents in the UAAP. But it’s something that will surely be in Coach Tab’s back pocket for certain situations.

Revamped frontline

Ateneo was the best perimeter-scoring team last season in the UAAP. Their froncourt however, left much to be desired when it came to creating baskets. Vince Tolentino and Chibueze Ikeh were serviceable players for Ateneo, but neither were go-to options who could consistently create shots for themselves.

Enter Angelo Kouame and William Navarro.

At 6’10, Kouame is a strong inside presence with a variety of post moves. He knows how to use his size to his advantage and also has the athleticism and mobility to keep up with the modern game. The 6’5 Navarro, on the other hand, is a dynamic forward who can score from anywhere on the court and also create plays for others. With his versatility and basketball IQ, it is unsurprising that he was recruited by Baldwin from San Beda. The two bring a new dimension for Ateneo’s offense and should provide immediate impact for the Blue Eagles.

We have also not yet seen how much Coach Tab will use Fil-Canadian Matthew Daves, the highly-touted 6’5 forward who was recruited after his high school team played in the Philippines for the NBTC. The 19-year old Daves only played one game in the Jones Cup and put up 1 point, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 17 minutes of action. He is expected to provide athleticism and even more playmaking for the Blue Eagles. Whether or not he will be heavily-used in his first season remains to be seen, but Daves seems to be an important piece for the team moving forward.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.