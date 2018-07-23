Insights: Ateneo finishes Jones Cup run at fourth place after loss to Iran

Ateneo-Philippines had to settle for a fourth place finish in the 2018 William Jones Cup after a tough 70-63 loss to Iran.

Here are some key insights from the game.

Struggling down the stretch

After shooting a respectable 46.7 percent from the field with four made three-pointers in the first half, Ateneo-Philippines went ice cold in the second half. They only shot 21.9 percent from the field in the second half while missing all eight of their attempts from downtown.

Iran, which was represented by its national Team B, shot 55.6 percent from the field in the second half, anchored on six made three-pointers. Because of these contrasting shooting performances, the Blue Eagles’ halftime lead ended up as a seven-point loss.

Lack of an elite shot creator exposed

As great as this Ateneo team is, if we had to nitpick and think of a weakness for them, it has to be the absence of an elite shot creator who can bail them out whenever their offense bogs down. This weakness has been more pronounced during the difficult stretches they’ve experienced in the Jones Cup due to the size, strength, and athleticism of their professional opponents. Thirdy Ravena would ideally fill this role for the Blue Eagles, but his inconsistent jumper still limits his effectiveness. Matt Nieto has proven to be capable of hitting big shots, but he doesn’t have the size and athleticism to consistently create shots on his own late in games on the international stage.

Nonetheless, the fact that the Blue Eagles were still able to finish with a 5-3 record overall and rarely had to resort to individual brilliance speaks volumes about Coach Tab Baldwin’s system and the discipline of the players.

Making the country proud

As the only collegiate team in the Jones Cup, not many expected much from Ateneo-Philippines in terms of wins. They were simply supposed to use the tournament as a learning experience filled with moral victories. But fast-forward to the last few minutes of their last game in the tournament, people were suddenly expecting at least a bronze medal finish for the team.

Although they ultimately fell short of a podium finish, Ateneo-Philippines have nothing to be ashamed of their performance in the tournament.

