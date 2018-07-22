Insights: Nieto game-winner lifts Ateneo over Chinese Taipei

Ateneo-Philippines once again turned heads in the Jones Cup after a dramatic 77-76 win over Chinese Taipei (Blue), which was composed of Taiwan’s best players.

Here are some key insights from the game.

Matt Nieto clutch once again

The only way to begin this article is by celebrating how the game ended. Matt Nieto has proven to be a clutch performer locally in the UAAP. Now, he has proven that he can make winning plays in the international stage as well.

There is nothing really glamorous with how Matt Nieto plays. He is not tall or athletic, and he doesn’t really create highlight-worthy plays – until it’s winning time with the game on the line, at least. But time and again, Matt Nieto has proven that he just gets things done.

Shout out to coach Tab Baldwin for drawing up a beautiful game-winning play, and shout out to the players for executing it perfectly.

Balanced attack

Ateneo-Philippines once again displayed their depth by providing a balanced attack against Chinese Taipei (Blue). The Blue Eagles scored 37 bench points – almost half of their total output – while Chinese Taipei (Blue) only had eight.

The bench mob was led by William Navarro, who had his second straight impressive game, with 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Rare turnover problem

After forcing Lithuania to commit 32 turnovers in their previous game, Ateneo-Philippines then returned the favor to the Taiwanese by uncharacteristically committing 22 turnovers (18 of which came from steals) in this game. Prior to the game, the Blue Eagles were the best team in the tournament in taking care of the ball with just 12.3 turnovers per game.

———

