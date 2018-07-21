Insights: Ateneo drubs Lithuania for fourth win in Jones Cup

Ateneo-Philippines put up their most impressive showing in the Jones Cup so far with a 98-65 victory over Lithuania, which is represented by pro club LSU-Atletas, to improve their record to 4-2.

Here are some key insights from the game.

William Navarro breaks out

One of Ateneo’s new players for the upcoming UAAP season, William Navarro played his best game for the Blue Eagles so far against the Lithuanians. The transferee from San Beda put up all-around numbers of 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals, and one block in 23 minutes of action for the Blue Eagles.

Navarro is currently leading Ateneo-Philippines in assists in the Jones Cup with 3.2 per game. If he continues to be aggressive in scoring, opposing teams will have an even more difficult time guarding this squad, which is already unpredictable to begin with.

At 6-foot-5 with great length and perimeter skills, Navarro will be a terrific asset for Ateneo moving forward and should allow them to experiment with different kinds of line-ups.

Steady Thirdy

Navarro may have been the game’s breakout star, but Thirdy Ravena once again proved to be the constant in Ateneo-Philippine’s system. Against LSU-Atletas, Ravena put up 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals. For the whole tournament, he is averaging 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 steals.

Different players step up for the Blue Eagles in almost every game, but Thirdy Ravena is the one player whom you can rely on to perform consistently for them. He may not be the “best” player for a given game, but he undoubtedly is Ateneo’s best player for being such a consistent presence for them on both ends of the floor.

Extra opportunities

Efficiency is the name of modern basketball, but volume still holds some value in today’s game – especially when you get 33 more attempts from the field than your opponent. Ateneo-Philippines attempted a total of 88 field goal attempts in the game, while LS Atletas-Lithuania only had 55. This is because the Blue Eagles forced the Lithuanians to commit a whopping 32 turnovers for the game and grabbed a total of 16 offensive rebounds.

After showing a mixed bag on defense in their first 2 games, coach Tab Baldwin’s boys have really ramped it up on the “uglier” side of the floor since the second half of their game against Canada. They are making the most out of their youth and athleticism by constantly pressuring ball handlers and even deploying full-court pressure at times. This strategy has startled the teams in the Jones Cup and is a big reason why the Blue Eagles are leading the tournament in steals with a total of 13 per game.

And despite facing a significant height disadvantage against Lithuania, Ateneo-Philippines still won the rebounding battle, 42-32. They are currently leading all teams in offensive rebounding with 15.5 per game. This is a testament to the hustle and dedication that coach Tab Baldwin has instilled in his boys.

Even if the Blue Eagles haven’t been shooting the ball particularly well so far in the tournament, they still keep themselves alive in games by getting extra scoring opportunities.

