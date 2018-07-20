With a heavy heart, with a heavy #PUSO

The morning after, everything seemed justified.

For some, sportsmanship can take a backseat for the perceived concept of brotherhood and in defense of a wounded national pride. Self-restraint can be shelved in exchange for a minute-long display of boldness.

But seventeen days later, the dire consequences would strike hard. Two weeks back, it was all about defending home. But this is now.

Bans would suddenly result to a depleted line-up. Monetary fines would suddenly eat up the annual budget of each national federation.

Reality has struck the Australia Boomers and Gilas Pilipinas, as FIBA finally pounded the gavel over the instigators and personalities of the infamous July 2 brawl.

The Australian Men’s Team is set to lose three of their players in varying lengths due to suspensions. Basketball Australia was also slapped with a $100,000 fine by basketball’s international governing body.

The Philippine side bore the brunt of sanctions. With ten players and two officials receiving suspensions from FIBA, the Samahang Basketball ng Pilipinas (SBP) is set to pay a hefty fine of $250,000 for the melee that broke out on its very home floor.

But beyond the penalties piled on Gilas Pilipinas, was the retaliation to the Daniel Kickert elbow shove, to the Christopher Goulding trash-talking, to “Stickergate” and – fine, the “monkey” taunt claims – all worth the trouble?

Days after the fracas, majority seemed cool and down with the sight of our very own Filipino players pounding a hapless Australian opponent underneath the goal support. Nobody seemed to mind the participation of non-Gilas Pilipinas members to the scuffle who, instead of acting us peacekeepers, snuck in a few punches against any Australian Boomer in sight. Everything seemed acceptable and was within the bounds of legitimacy, as a response to the Australian Team’s dastardly tricks.

But now that the warrant has been served, was it really worth it? For the Gilas Pilipinas program, is one forgettable game enough to send the progress of basketball in our country a few steps backward?

On the long-term, there are still six games to be played for the World Cup Qualifiers. With player suspensions ranging from one to six games, the current composition of Gilas Pilipinas would never come in full force. Roster spots would be opened to willing and available players in the PBA, which would then result to another dilemma.

On September 13 against Iran, the Philippines battles the Asian powerhouse without ten of its current players including naturalized center Andray Blatche. That means ten new players for Gilas Pilipinas that would have to blend with each other in less than two months and more importantly, learn or re-learn the intricacies of the Dribble-Drive Offense.

Oh, and Coach Chot Reyes would not be around for that Iran game too, along with Assistant Coach Jong Uichico. A refurbished Gilas Pilipinas team will travel to Tehran with an offense newly-installed to their system, especially for the new ones, and without two of its coaches. This is probably not the ideal situation for the Philippines against Hamed Haddadi and a tough Iranian team in their impending Group F clash.

And how does this affect the image of the Philippines before the eyes of the international basketball community? Yes, we are known as a basketball-crazy nation – playing on bare feet, braving floodwaters, sweating it out on cement courts from morning until night and all those imagery. The love for the game is very much still there.

But the Australians, in one way or the other, exposed some of our weaknesses. That in a high-stakes game like a World Cup qualifier, all our preparations and strategy fly out of the window when things get chippy. The most basic offensive entry is forgotten just because of some stinging words from the defender. Defensive assignments are disregarded once the opponents set ball screens that are executed out of the ordinary. Now our future opponents know what buttons to push, what actions would tick us off.

We have had our taste of victories in the international stage, coupled with a handful of losses as well. The sanctions hurt, but this is the reality we have to live by for the next seven months. May this be a challenge that we, as a nation, will surpass until “puso” reverberates once more.

A tougher, wiser “puso” the next time around perhaps?

