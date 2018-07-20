Key Insights from Ateneo vs Indonesia in the Jones Cup

Ateneo-Philippines continued its impressive Jones Cup run with an 89-78 victory over Indonesia. They are now 3-2 in the tournament.

Here are some key insights from the game:

Shooting slump over

After shooting only 28 percent from downtown through their first four games, Ateneo-Philippines finally had their breakthrough shooting game in the tournament against Indonesia. The Blue Eagles made 14 out of 35 (40%) attempts from beyond the arc to burn the Indonesians. They were led by the red-hot Isaac Go, who made six out of his seven attempts, while Thirdy Ravena, Anton Asistio, and Matt Nieto made two three-pointers each. Tyler Tio and Jolo Mendoza also chipped in one apiece.

Team work makes the dream work

For the first time this tournament, Ateneo-Philippines finally displayed the teamwork and deft passing that they have been known for since coach Tab Baldwin took over. The boys from Katipunan posted a tournament-best 23 assists and often left the Indonesians scrambling on defense after finding the open man. Finally making their shots from downtown certainly helped boost the team’s assist totals.

Big men doing work

Given our natural height disadvantage, it is rare to see Filipino frontcourts collectively do well when playing in international tournaments. But that is precisely what happend for Ateneo-Philippines against Indonesia. Isaac Go (21 points), Angelo Kouame (14 points), and Patrick Maagdenberg (14 points) combined for a total of 49 points — more than half of Ateneo’s total for the game. Their combined efforts more than made up for Kore White’s 23-point performance for Indonesia.

Second chances

Ateneo-Philippines also led the offensive rebounding battle against Indonesia, 16-9. Despite their general heights disadvantage against almost all of the teams in the Jones Cup, Ateneo-Philippines still leads the tournament in offensive rebounding by far. They average an astounding 15.2 offensive rebounds per game. The second-ranked team averages only 11.8 per game. This is a testament to the hustle and dedication that coach Tab Baldwin has instilled in his boys.

