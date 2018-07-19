Key Insights from Ateneo vs Japan in the Jones Cup

The Ateneo-Philippines squad continued their grueling quest in the Jones Cup by outlasting Japan, 80-74 to even their record at 2-2

Here are some key takeaways from the Blue Eagles’ victory:

Role reversal

After putting up a gallant fight back from 29 points down that ultimately fell short in their previous game against Canada, the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles found themselves in the opposite end of a spirited comeback this time around.

The Blue Eagles led by as much as 16 points in the game, but carelessly gave up some key baskets in the fourth quarter which almost allowed Japan to steal the game.

Cold spell

Ateneo has been out-shot from downtown in all of their games so far, with every team they have faced ending up with more three-pointers made on more efficient shooting clips in every game. Against Japan, they only made five out of 24 attempts from beyond the arc. They are currently shooting a dismal 28 percent from three so far in the tournament.

The Blue Eagles were the best three-point shooting team in the UAAP this past year, so there is reason to believe that they will eventually find their stroke. And with their schedule set to become more difficult from here on out, they better hope it comes sooner rather than later.

Thirdy Ravena: Elite athlete

In a tournament wherein most of the competition is made up of professional players and grown men, it is not surprising that Ateneo has at times looked overwhelmed by the size and athleticism of the competition.

Not Thirdy Ravena though.

The son of former PBA player Bong Ravena has definitely shown that he belongs with the tournament’s best athletes so far with various impressive plays of that have already made rounds on social media.

His latest was an emphatic two-handed chasedown block in the fourth quarter that helped preserve Ateneo’s lead:

Plays like that play a huge part in boosting a team’s morale and collecting momentum. With Ravena, the Blue Eagles know that they can be jolted with energy at any point in the game.

——

