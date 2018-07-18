Key Insights from Ateneo vs Canada in the Jones Cup

After a respectable showing against the Korean national team, the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles once again exceeded expectations and put up an impressive showing in their game against Canadian team composed of Canadian players in the country’s professional league.

It is important to note that the Jones Cup used to be one of the tournaments that Gilas Pilipinas participated in to prepare for other major international competitions.This year, Ateneo is using it to prepare for the UAAP season. While Coach Tab Baldwin and his wards surely still want to win as many games as they can, especially since they are also representing the Philippines, expectations must still be set. Here are some key insights for Ateneo’s game against Canada:

The Nieto twins just get things done

Matt Nieto is not the most athletic guy you will see. He doesn’t have particularly impressive quickness or leaping ability. Nor is he the tallest. He also doesn’t have the fanciest handles. And for a point guard, he’s not exactly an elite passer. The same qualities also apply to his twin, Mike Nieto, only probably more pronounced given how Mike plays as a small forward or even power forward despite standing at only 6’1. Yet somehow, the Nieto twins still finds ways to get things done on the court.

Matt went scoreless in the first half against Canada after seemingly being overwhelmed by the length and athleticism of the Canadian players. However, he exploded for 18 points in the second half and led Ateneo’s fiery comeback. Matt made all kinds of shots in the second half – three pointers, pull-up jumpers, a contested lay-up, and a tough turnaround jumper in the clutch. Mike, for his part, contributed 10 points overall (five points in each half) on an efficient 4/6 shooting clip. He also contributed one steal, two assists, and five rebounds – the same number of rebounds that the 6’10 Angelo Kouame got and more than Isaac Go (6’7, four rebounds) and William Navarro (6’5, three rebounds).

The Nieto twins had no business being that effective against the towering Canadians, but somehow, they were. Time and again, the Nieto twins always pull through for the Blue Eagles.

Disciplined defense in the second half

Against Korea, Ateneo had an inconsistent performance on defense. They did force many turnovers by pressing on defense, but they tended to play over-aggressively and without discipline, which the Koreans took advantage of by always finding the open man.

After an erratic first half on both ends of the floor against Canada, Ateneo was able to collect themselves defensively in the second half, which eventually led to them finding their groove on offense. The Blue Eagles were able to collect eight steals and four blocks in the second half alone, while forcing Canada to commit 11 turnovers. More importantly, they were able to stay disciplined with their switches and rotations defensively and barely allowed any wide open attempts for Canada. After giving up 11 made threes in the first half (on 20 attempts), the Blue Eagles limited Canada to 2/17 shooting beyond the arc in the second half.

Ultra small-ball

It was pretty clear that Canada had a significant size advantage over Ateneo. For Ateneo, traditional thinking would lead most coaches to deploy their tallest possible line-ups to try to match-up with Canada’s size.

But Coach Tab Baldwin is definitely not like most coaches. He understood that trying to match-up with Canada’s size was going to be a futile attempt, as they would still have the size advantage no matter what line-up combination he used for Ateneo. Instead, Baldwin doubled down on the height mismatch by going “small-ball.” He never played Ateneo’s two tallest players (Kouame and Go) together, and for large stretches of the second half used the 6’2 Thirdy Ravena as the power forward alongside either Kouame or Go and three other perimeter players.

The line-up of Kouame, Ravena, Adrian Wong (6’2), and the Nieto twins was actually responsible for the late fourth quarter run that cut Canada’s lead to as low as six points.

No matter what competition they play in, Coach Tab Baldwin continues to work his magic for the Blue Eagles (and in this case, for the Philippines).

——

