A new Paras is coming to town for the UP Maroons

FEW months ago, Gilas cadet Kobe Paras’ promising career appeared to be in limbo from his departure in the US.

Since then, the 20-year old prodigy had been very busy in weighing various options for his basketball career. He even opened a retail online store in the process.

A few hours ago, Paras sent out this cryptic tweet:

moves had to be made — Kobe Lorenzo Forster Paras (@_kokoparas) July 11, 2018

And finally, he’s decided to take his talents to Diliman.

The University of the Philippines, fresh off from acquiring former DLSU stalwart Ricci Rivero, is continuing to have a strong recruitment year by adding high-flying cager, who is also the son of former university legend Benjie Paras.

BREAKING: Kobe Paras joins UP ❤️💚 The Paras legacy lives on. #UPFight #nowheretogobutUP pic.twitter.com/zGPabdwAW7 — UP Fighting Maroons (@upmbt) July 11, 2018

Paras, along with Rivero, will both have to redshirt the upcoming Season 81 before being eligible to suit up next season. The Diliman-based squad will be boasting a fearsome lineup in Paras, Rivero, Akhuetie, Gozum, and the Gomez de Liano brothers come Season 82.

