Ranking the PBA MVPs from 2006-2010

Winning the Most Valuable Player award in any league is a prestigious honor. But if you examine the story lines within the tournament, it reveals varying significance.

In the NBA, both Charles Barkley and Karl Malone were named as the league’s best player even if Michael Jordan was not done leading the Chicago Bulls to championships. While we cannot discredit the greatness of those two Hall of Fame forwards, were they really better than ‘His Airness’ during his prime?

Even in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), the events that transpired during the season adds credibility of the MVP awardee. The best players from 2006-2010 will be ranked based on championships won and season averages. Quality of the roster he played with are considered as well.

5. Jayjay Helterbrand – Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings, 2008-2009

Season averages: 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists per game

Out of all the PBA MVPs during the years considered, Helterbrand is the only one who did not win a championship in the same season wherein he won the highest distinction for a player. While they lost to sister team San Miguel Beermen in seven games during the Fiesta Conference, he led them in scoring in three of those games, two of which are victories. As a consolation though, he was also named best player of the said conference.

They had a chance to win it all with him, Cyrus Baguio, Ronald Tubid, Mark Caguioa, and Eric Menk on their roster. However, San Miguel limited them to 79 points in the do-or-die game with Helterbrand scoring 25 of those markers. He did deserve to win MVP but it would have been sweeter if he has a ring to show for it.

4. Willie Miller – Alaska Aces, 2006-2007

Season averages: 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists per game

Basketball fans question Miller’s first MVP award because he was sharing time with Jimwell Torion and averaged only 9.8 points for the entire season. Rumor has it that he was a sympathy MVP because there is much clamor from the media to give the award to a local player. He was able to prove his doubters wrong with an MVP-worthy season with the Alaska Aces including a championship during that year’s Fiesta Conference.

Even though Mark Cardona of Talk N’ Text was hailed as the Best Player of the Conference, Thriller Miller had the last laugh when they snatched the crown away from the Phone Pals in seven games. Facing elimination, the pride of Olongapo City had a 37-point explosion in Game Six to bounce back from his dismal performance in the previous outing. He contributed 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists in Game Seven and was named Finals MVP.

3. Kelly Williams – Sta. Lucia Realtors, 2007-2008

Season averages: 18.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists per game

In just his sophomore year in the PBA, Williams won the MVP award via his athleticism and energy. Not a bad encore after winning Rookie of the Year honors. To advance his case, he led the Realtors in rebounding with 13.8 per game during their 07-08 Philippine Cup Finals series against Purefoods. However, it was Dennis Espino who walked away with the Finals MVP trophy after seven games.

Still, he was able to prove that he is worthy of the Best Player of the Conference distinction when he led his squad in scoring in three of the seven Finals games, all of which are victories. Williams and the Realtors had high hopes coming into the Fiesta Conference but they were swept in the quarterfinals by eventual champions Barangay Ginebra.

2. James Yap – Purefoods/B-Meg, 2009-2010

Season averages: 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists per game

Yap’s MVP credentials were boosted by his Best Player of the Conference and Finals MVP distinctions during the season’s Philippine Cup. Add to that how Purefoods swept Alaska to bag the title. The Aces were no pushovers for they have former MVP Willie Miller, captain Jeffrey Cariaso, L.A. Tenorio, Sonny Thoss, Joe Devance, Larry Fonacier, and Reynel Hugnatan. But, Yap and the Hotdogs won in four including one-point victories in Games Two and Three. Big Game James led his team in scoring in all four games.

To highlight how great the Aces were at that time, they also swept Barangay Ginebra in four games to reach the finals. By the succeeding Fiesta Conference, they won the title over San Miguel in six games even though they went up against Best Player of the Conference Jay Washington, Danny Ildefonso, Dondon Hontiveros, Jonas Villanueva, and Olsen Racela. For Yap to lead a team that swept a loaded roster is worth the praise.

1. James Yap – Purefoods, 2005-2006

Season averages: 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.2 steals per game

Just like Williams, the pride of Escalante, Negros Occidental won his first MVP award in his sophomore season. While there’s no question that he can light it up in scoring, that 1.2 steals-per-game average in 57 games played marks his highest per season average in that department throughout his career. This shows that he was also playing well on defense and he had multiple games with more than one steal.

But in this MVP-worthy season, Yap was the focal point of the Purefoods club that reached the finals of both the Philippine Cup and Fiesta Conference. However, the result of the latter did not go their way as Red Bull lifted the championship trophy in six games. The revenge was completed when Purefoods won the Philippine Cup against the same team in as many games.

