BOCAUE – David Carlos made history as the first Filipino to make the second round of the FIBA 3×3 World Cup dunk contest yesterday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Now he just needs to get past some of the world’s most prolific dunkers.

Carlos scored a total of 47 points on two dunks, which was enough to propel him to the final round.

He first dunked on four people in the first round.

David Carlos earned a spot in the finals of the Dunk Contest earlier this afternoon.

In the second round, Carlos took it up a notch and hammered a reverse two-hander over to guys for the clincher.

The 30-year-old pro dunker is happy about making the finals, but admitted that the competition is tough and that a gold medal will be difficult to bag.

“I know I have to set the goal high, pero right now ang goal ko lang is to get the bronze and that’s it,” he said.

You can’t blame his honesty. Carlos will be facing ‘Dunk King’ Guy Dupuy and Ukraine’s Dmitry Krivenko and Vadim Poddubchenko.

Dupuy is a clear favorite. The Frenchman scored a total of 53 points on two dunks; first, he caught the ball from another guy holding it and brought it between his legs while jumping over four guys.

He then threw the ball up in the air and caught it to nail a windmill dunk over six people.

Meanwhile, Krivenko and Poddubchenko were equally impressive.

Vadim Poddubchenko (Ukraine).

The finals of the dunk contest will be on June 12.

