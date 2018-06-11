Intensity ramped up in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup yesterday as eight teams (four each from men’s and women’s) grouped in Pools B and D finally booked their slots to the quarterfinals.

Behind Karlis Lasmanis, the fourth-seeded Latvian squad swept the men’s Pool D by beating Croatia (21-19) and Nigeria (22-11) in Day 3. Slovenia (2), Ukraine (5) and Poland (7) also advanced.

In the women’s division, China cleared Pool B with a 4-0 record by hauling convincing wins over Kazakhstan (15-13) and Argentina (22-4). Spain (12), Hungary (3) and France (6) also made their way to the top eight.

Here are the other highlights.

Diallo with the dagger for France

Christine Diallo knocked down a late two to help the French finish behind China in Group B. She has totaled 16 points in four games and is the team’s second-leading scorer.

Money for Lasmanis

Karlis Lasmanis gets buckets.

With Croatia breathing down their necks, he drained a go-ahead step-back bucket to give Latvia a 21-19 victory en route to sweeping their group.

Lasmanis currently leads all scorers in the tournament with a total of 36.

Too easy for Dupuy

Guy Dupuy made it seem like routine for Filipino fans after he dazzled with a couple of dunks to lead all competitors in the qualifying round of the 3×3 Dunk Contest.

He scored 53 points and will look to take home the crown on June 12.

A good business decision

This guy just stepped back when Lasmanis took it to the hole.

It was a pretty good decision.

Right back at him!

Lasmanis didn’t want to give up a bucket here, but Lucky Subel Okoh was already high up to be stopped.

Poster?

Player of the Day (men’s): Karlis Lasmanis (Latvia)

Player of the Day (women’s): Johanna Tayeau (France)

So French 🇫🇷 and so clean: Johanna Tayeau was our player of Day 3 at the #3x3WC #WatchUsPlay 📼 https://t.co/xZOWmQWQ4v pic.twitter.com/4NPSs1PNwK — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) June 10, 2018

