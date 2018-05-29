UAAP Post-2000 series: UP Fighting Maroons’ starting 5

Since 2000, basketball hasn’t been the University of the Philippines’ cup of tea.

Save for a fifth-place finish in Season 67 and a fourth-place ranking the following year due to the forfeiture of La Salle’s games, the team has languished from the sixth to eighth spot with 0-14 records in 2007, 2010, and 2013. But recently, the program has been in an upswing as they barely missed the Final Four in Season 80. Increased optimism springs from the additions of Bright Akhuetie and Will Gozum this year and Ricci Rivero in Season 82.

But even before the prized recruits came to Diliman, there have been excellent players for the Fighting Maroons even though their record reflected futility. So out of all who donned the State U colors from 2000-2017, these are the ones who excelled the most:

Marvin Cruz (PG)

What he lacked in height, he made up for with competitiveness. This shifty 5-foot-8 guard from the UP Integrated School orchestrated the 2004 Fighting Maroons squad that nearly made the Final Four if not for a loss to the Green Archers. He made sure that the ball was distributed to the likes of Toti Almeda and Nestor David, while his explosiveness off the dribble could result in a lay-up or a hanging jumper. The older brother of Phoenix’s Mark Cruz was also a Mythical Five member in UAAP Season 69.

After his UAAP career, he played in the Philippine Basketball League before being selected in the second round of the 2007 PBA Draft by Air21. He went on to play with the Express, the Coca-Cola Tigers, the Barako Bull Energy Boosters, and the Global Port Batang Pier. He was also the director of the RP-Harbour squad that struck gold in the 2007 SEABA Tournament in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Paul Desiderio (SG)

I would have placed Mike Bravo here but I’m giving the former University of the Visayas Green Lancer the nod due to his Mythical Five selection in Season 79. That year, he averaged 15.4 points on 40 percent shooting with 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. On the other hand, Bravo was a volume shooter in a squad that did not have much offensive weapons. He wasn’t able to adjust his game in the PBA and was out of the league after two seasons.

But beyond the numbers, his perimeter accuracy, confidence, and leadership are key ingredients to UP’s basketball resurgence. As the heir apparent to Jett Manuel, the former Batang Gilas member made game winning baskets over UST and FEU which gave to the “Atin ‘to! Papasok ‘to!” battle cry. When his UAAP eligibility is over after Season 81, he will continue to wear the national team colors as part of the Gilas 23 for 23 cadets.

Jireh Ibanes (SF)

From his days with the Fighting Maroons, defense was his calling card. No wonder he won the PBA Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2012 and 2014. But the roots of his prowess started when he shadowed the likes of JC Intal, Joseph Yeo, Mark Cardona, and Arwind Santos in the UAAP. He will not dominate the game with flashy stats. Rather, he will grind the opposing team’s best offensive weapon to a halt.

The pride of Palawan is an integral piece in UP’s modest success in the mid-2000s under coach Lito Vergara. In Season 67, the Fighting Maroons finished with a 7-7 record as Ibanes embraced the dirty work while his teammates poured in the points. He then entered the 2006 PBA Draft wherein he was selected 11th overall by the Welcoat Dragons. He would play his entire 12-season PBA career with the Welcoat/Rain or Shine franchise.

Woody Co (PF)

When Cruz was included in the Season 69 Mythical Five, another star for the Fighting Maroons emerged as Woodward “Woody” Co won Rookie of the Year honors over the likes of Eric Salamat, Jervy Cruz, and teammate Migs De Asis. Coming out of Xavier School, the 6-foot-3 big man brought to Diliman an all-around game anchored on medium-range jumpers and fluid post moves. After an average first round of that season, he kept on rolling to establish an impressive maiden season.

The ROY award gave Co a slight edge over Nestor David on this list. He also became one of the few bright spots during UP’s zero-win seasons. He was drafted by Barako Bull with the 18th overall pick in the 2012 PBA Draft but had a nondescript career with five points in four games played. In 2015, he was tapped by corporate sponsor Robinsons Retail Holdings, Incorporated to handle the team’s finances.

Abby Santos (C)

Until Ibrahim Ouattara suited for UP in Season 80, the center position for the Fighting Maroons has been questionable. Jay-R Reyes did play, but lasted only a year. Magi Sison also comes to mind but had a decent showing at best. Raul Soyud has a slightly better game in the PBA than in the UAAP. Still, there is an able anchor in the middle that will complete this starting five: Abraham “Abby” Santos.

Santos is a bruising center who can eke out space inside to grab rebounds against taller men. He also had a decent mid-range game that made his style comparable to Ranidel De Ocampo. Together with David, he powered UP’s front court into near-Final Four finishes. He was selected 10th overall by the Welcoat Dragons in the 2008 PBA Draft but was unsigned. He then played in the PBL until he went into basketball oblivion. Still, he will be remembered as the center for those gritty Fighting Maroons of the mid-2000s.