Late bloomers: Former UAAP players who are better in the PBA than in college

No matter how much we try to project how a prospect’s career will pan out, there will never be a perfect way to evaluate them. From coaching styles to injuries to crowded rotations to off-court issues, there are just too many unpredictable factors involved.

Not all collegiate stars turn out to be great in the PBA. On the other hand, some players also turn out to be better pros than they were college players. Let’s take a look at four current PBA players who are thriving in the professional league in ways that they never did in the UAAP:

Roger Pogoy:

As a member of the FEU Tamaraws, Pogoy was depended on to be a spot-up shooter and lockdown defender to relieve his more heralded teammates such as Terrence Romeo, Mac Belo, and Mike Tolomia.

Although he also plays for a stacked TNT KaTropa team in the PBA, Pogoy has emerged as one of its cornerstones for the future. He is playing a role similar to the one he had with FEU, but he is just doing it a lot better. The pride of Minglanilla, Cebu has really diversified his game by learning how to attack the basket more aggressively and by improving his off-ball movement. Pogoy is the reigning PBA Rookie of the Year, and he is also part of the new breed of Gilas mainstays that never fail to make Filipinos proud in international competitions.

JP Erram

JP Erram never really found his footing while with the Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagles in college. After playing as a reserve behind Greg Slaughter in his first few years, he then found himself playing for a perimeter-oriented offense under Bo Perasol in Season 76, his final playing year. Being rail thin and recovering from an ACL injury didn’t help his case either.

After a quiet start to his PBA career with the Talk n Text Tropang Texters (now TNT KaTropa), Erram finally broke through with the Blackwater Elite in his third year in the league. Although still thin, the 6’8 center has bulked up enough and polished his offensive skills to be a consistent double-double threat while still providing the elite rim-protection he has always been known for.

Allein Maliksi

A highly touted transferee from the University of Manila, Allein Maliksi only had two years of eligibility in the UAAP. Although his potential was always apparent, Maliksi was never really able to showcase his abilities in his brief stint with the UST Growling Tigers. Injuries derailed his stint with the school and he barely got to play.

The 6’4 swingman also had a slow start to his PBA career after being being traded several times in his first three years in the league. He got his opportunity to shine when the Purefoods Star Hotshots (now the Magnolia Hotshots) traded away the aging James Yap and emerged as their go-to scorer. Maliksi is now considered as one of the most lethal scorers in the PBA and is one of the foundations of the Blackwater Elite along with JP Erram. His impressive performances have also earned him a slot on the Gilas Pilipinas national team.

LA Revilla

LA Revilla had a very complicated, up and down UAAP career. He was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes after his rookie year, which forced him to sit out of playing for two years for the De La Salle Green Archers. After returning in Season 74, he would eventually injure his ankle in Season 75 and lose his starting spot. The Bacolod native once again started Season 76 off the bench, but was reinserted as a starter after Thomas Torres got injured. The Green Archers eventualy won the title that season with Revilla as their starting point guard.

In the PBA, Revilla really shone as the starting point guard for the Kia Sorento (now Columbian Dyip) and emerged as a crafty and dependable playmaker for the expansion team. He was even named an all-star in 2017 and was also included in the Gilas training pool. After falling out of favor with team management over disagreements over the team’s direction, Revilla was traded by Kia to the Phoenix Fuel Masters.