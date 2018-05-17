Prince Rivero, Thomas Torres likely to get spots in Mandaluyong

These two former Green Archers may soon be newly-minted Tigers. And no, we’re not talking about the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP.

With Bobby Ray Parks’ eligibility for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League up in the air, Rivero and Torres may land spots in Mandaluyong’s squad led by Alab Pilipinas assistant coach Mac Cuan.

If they do get signed by the team, they’ll certainly be giving the El Tigre a massive boost with their high level of play.

The older Rivero, who last played in collegiate basketball last year, was a savvy post operator with a soft touch around the rim. He’s also alert on defense and is an able playmaker down low from time to time.

Torres, on the other hand, might find better luck here in the MPBL after getting cut from the Star Hotshots’ lineup last year. The 5-foot-9 guard is a deadshot who makes a living sniping away from downtown. He’s also a decent lead guard despite being undersized.

Mandaluyong can’t go wrong with having these two season collegiate standouts for they’ll definitely put a pep in Mandaluyong’s walk for their upcoming campaign. Watch out for this team.