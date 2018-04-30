FOX Sports Who’s “Hot”, Who’s “Not”?

It’s been a crucial week in sports as playoffs abound in both the UAAP volleyball and the NBA. Also the local basketball scene has some notable developments that are worthy to make FOX Sports PH’s first “Hot” or “Not” list.

Who’s “HOT”

MPBL Expansion

The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) started with just ten teams in its inaugural Rajah Cup.

But after an overwhelmingly successful season that surpassed expectations, the league has grown to a confirmed number of twenty teams during the break and are still in the process of possibly growing that number more with the expansion to the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

With the current pace of growth being experienced by the MPBL, a nationwide league could be just around the corner.

Columbian Dyip

The Columbian Dyip (formerly Kia Picanto) are experiencing a renaissance in the PBA along with their name change.

🎥 Celda alley-oop kay Aiken, DINAKDAKAN si Quiñahan! And-1! Columbian Dyip leads 111-96.#WeArePBA pic.twitter.com/Zq1lilcv3H — PBA (@pbaconnect) April 28, 2018

Currently with two wins and one loss in the Commissioner’s Cup, what’s notable about the team is their high output on the offensive end with all matches ending up shattering the century mark.

With the current form shown by Dyip, if the team could sustain this momentum, there’s a high possibility that they could reach the conference playoffs.

May Luna (DLSU Lady Spikers)

May has been the impact sub for La Salle who was able to come up with 9 hits built on seven kills and two aces in just one set.

TOTAL IMPACT!

NU Bulldogs Men’s Volleyball Team

Efficiency has been the key for the Bulldogs in Game 1 of the UAAP men’s volleyball finals.

The league’s second leading-scorer Bryan Bagunas converted 16 kills off 28 attempts for a 57.14% success rate while James Martin Natividad came up with a 63.64% efficiency.

If they could maintain this level of performance in the next game, winning the title via a sweep won’t be a far-fetched probability.

Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

The rookie has been simply sensational for Utah Jazz en-route to eliminating the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Who’s “NOT”

Blackwater Elite

Blackwater had the worst possible start in the Commissioner’s Cup with three straight losses.

Final : 93 – 74 in favor of the Alaska Aces!Best Player : Vic Manuel with 27 points and 13/18 FGs #WeArePBA #PBA1at43 Posted by PBA on Sunday, 29 April 2018

It all began with a lopsided 98-126 loss against Columbian Dyip.

With this string of losses, Blackwater should start to focus in churning out wins if they want to have a shot in going far in the conference.

Marck Espejo

Heading into the final as the Blue Eagles’ main man after delivering monumental outputs in the Final Four, Espejo experienced a reality check against NU.

His 16 points output, was an all-season low for the highly rated outside hitter which came at the worst time being the first game of the UAAP Finals.

Marck Espejo puts an end to that long rally with a sensational spike! #UAAPSeason80Volleyball pic.twitter.com/dVNFGYjPPS — ABS-CBN Sports (@abscbnsports) April 28, 2018

With his proven offensive qualities, it is highly likely that he can get back to his lethal ways in Game 2, but he’ll be needing a monumental help from his teammates to force a rubber match against “The Bulldog Machine” of National University.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Eliminated by the Utah Jazz in six games in the first round, it seems the “OK3” of Carmelo Anthony, Paul George and Russell Westbrook is more like a failure than a success.

Mo Tautuaa (GlobalPort Batang Pier)

The GlobalPort’s new player acquired from TNT got in an on-court incident with his former team’s import Jeremy Tyler prompting for his ejection and eventually suspension.

Not a good way to go in facing one’s former team.

FEU Lady Tamaraws

Giving up 34 points to the opposition in Game 1 of the UAAP Finals is not a good sign.

Coach George Pascua even admits to this shortcoming by the Lady Tamaraws.

Come Game 2 FEU should be able to pull themselves back together as their quality is much more than their lacklustre Game 1 performance.