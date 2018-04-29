Five marginal players who became great basketball coaches

These are the men who still had their warmers on after a late-game huddle, who would be lucky if they played for a long stretch in one game. Too often, though, they are seen listening to the coach’s instructions or chatting with their fellow reserves.

But from someone who rarely broke a sweat inside the court, these men absorbed a lot of basketball knowledge from watching on the bench and eventually led huddles of their own. Their track records as players might not be notable but as coaches, their achievements are eye-popping.

Juno Sauler

Though Marco Januz Sauler served as team captain for the De La Salle Green Archers from 1993-1994, he was more known for his academics. While he was overshadowed on the court by teammates such as Dwight and Elmer Lago, Jason Webb, Tony Boy Espinosa, and Noli Locsin, his excellence in Economics was validated when his work was considered for Best Thesis.

A coach with an economy of words during post-game interviews, he always had a surplus of basketball tactics as he led his alma mater to the UAAP championship in 2013 over the UST Growling Tigers. Parading a squad with Jeron Teng, Jason Perkins, LA Revilla, Norbert Torres, and Arnold Van Opstal, Sauler went past the FEU Tamaraws in the semifinals before clinching the title against UST in a do-or-die overtime Game Three. Not bad for a coach who took the job three weeks before the season started.

The Baguio City native also had success when he was at the helm for the De La Salle Lady Archers, which he guided to three straight UAAP crowns from 1999 to 2001. From here, he became an assistant coach for the Philippine National Men’s Basketball Team under Joseph Uichico and went on to be an assistant for Barangay Ginebra after being hired by Coach Allan Caidic. At present, Sauler serves as one of coach Chito Victolero’s assistants with the Magnolia Hotshots.

Aldin Ayo

Say what you want about the controversies surrounding him Aldin Ayo, but there is no controversy about his penchant for leading teams to the promised land.

Who could forget his impressive feat of leading his alma mater Letran, with players such as Kevin Racal, Rey Nambatac, and Mark Cruz, in an upset championship against the San Beda Red Lions? After that, he would then replace Sauler as the head coach of the Green Archers and won the UAAP tilt in his rookie season, making him one of the few coaches to have titles in both collegiate leagues.

As a player, the defensive specialist was best known for making the game-winning lay-up in Game One of the 1999 NCAA championship against the JRU Heavy Bombers. Other than that, he had a listless collegiate career for he often contended for minutes with Chris Calaguio and John Paul Prior. That 1999 Letran champion team was also headlined by Kerby Raymundo and Allan Salangsang.

Serving as a councilor in Sorsogon, he will now serve as the head coach of the Growling Tigers who are seeking to end a 12-year title drought and to reverse a 1-13 record in UAAP Season 80.

Topex Robinson

Michael Christopher Robinson made up what he lacked in height with hard work and determination. He needed it to overcome the odds he faced during his nine-year PBA career. After playing for the San Juan Knights in the Metropolitan Basketball Association, he was drafted 44th overall by Tanduay in the 2001 PBA Draft. However, he was unsigned and toiled in the PBA for two years before joining the big league with Red Bull, which already had reigning MVP Willie Miller and Jimwell Torion on its roster. A player who brings tenacious defense and unmatched energy during his spotty playing time, he went on to play for Purefoods after rounding up his career with the Alaska Aces.

He would be named head coach of his alma mater San Sebastian College in 2011, and he led the Stags to a runner-up finish against San Beda. But his crowning glory for the year was defeating back-to-back defending champions Ateneo de Manila University in the Philippine Collegiate Championships. And while that is an impressive feat, he will forever be known as the first head coach in NCAA history to sweep an 18-game elimination round courtesy of a loaded Lyceum Pirates squad with CJ Perez, MJ Ayaay, Mike Nzeusseu, and twins Jaycee and Jaypee Marcelino.

Robinson is also a long-time assistant in the Alaska coaching unit before Louie Alas hired him to the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

Siot Tanquingcen

He was part of the second golden era of the UST Growling Tigers that dominated the opposition to win four straight titles from 1993 to 1996. But a glance of their guard rotation will give you an idea why his minutes were limited: Udoy Belmonte, Dale Singson, Bal David, Patrick Fran, Gerard Francisco were ahead of him in the depth charts. Despite the limited playing time, he signified his intention to join the 1995 PBA Draft, but he went undrafted. An opening in the cloud came when he was signed by Sunkist.

However, he was relegated to the bench yet again. The same was true when he joined San Miguel for one season. Seemingly frustrated with the way his PBA career was going, he joined his former mentor Aric Del Rosario with the Pampanga Dragons of the MBA.

Not only did he get to play, but it also seemed like he absorbed the basketball intelligence of his long-time coach.

After leading the San Miguel Beermen to respectable finishes during the import-laden conferences in 2002, he was transferred to Barangay Ginebra as an assistant. He would take over Caidic midway through the 2004 PBA Fiesta Conference and lead the Gin Kings to an improbable title run over Red Bull. Tanquingcen then gave Ginebra back-to-back titles when they clinched the 2004-05 Philippine Cup season against Talk N Text. At present, he is serving as an assistant coach for De La Salle.

Jong Uichico

Two UAAP runner-up finishes. Two-time PBA Coach of the Year. Nine-time PBA champion. 14 PBA Finals Appearances.

That’s a short but solid resume to back Joseph Uichico’s claim as one of the best coaches ever. But while his star shined brightest as a tactician, he was often outshined as a player. During his time with the Green Archers, he became teammates with Alfie Almario, Tonichi Ytturi, Yves Dignadice, Jeff Moore, Willie Pearson, and Ricardo Brown.

He did get to play for the RP Youth Team that won the 1982 ABC Under-18 Championship, but he was not the main man either. He was also part of the fabled Northern Consolidated squad that played as a guest team in the 1984 and 1985 seasons, but he gave up minutes for the likes of Almario, Elmer Reyes, Rey Cuenco, and Chip Engelland. After his NCC stint, he would not play for any other team in the PBA again.

Still, Uichico found his bright future in basketball not as a player but as a coach. He was the architect of the second great San Miguel dynasty that won five titles in seven consecutive conferences with players such as Danny Ildefonso, Danny Seigle, Freddie Abuda, and Olsen Racela. He would add the 2005 Fiesta Conference for his sixth title in six years before transferring to sister company Barangay Ginebra.

He won two more titles with the Gin Kings by virtue of the 2006-07 Philippine Cup and the 2008 Fiesta Conference. His reign in Ginebra was cut short in 2012 when he opted to be head coach of the Smart Gilas national team. Uichico’s last PBA title came in the 2015 Commissioner’s Cup, when he guided Talk N’ Text to a seven-game series victory over the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters.