Filoil Preseason Cup: Gilas cadets seek first win against young Archers

Kobe Paras and the rest of the Gilas cadets squad aim to book their first win in the Filoil Flying V Premier Cup as they go up against the De La Salle Green Archers tomorrow in San Juan.

The cadets were dealt a rough welcome after getting soundly beaten by the Ravena-led Blue Eagles, 75-69, in their preseason debut last April 21.

Ricci Rivero, who has yet to commit to a college program, paced Gilas with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Paras struggled with 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting.

De La Salle, on the other hand, wants to take another big school as a victim after squeaking past a stacked UP lineup, 82-79.

Justine Baltazar scored 16 points and grabbed six boards as the Green Archers’ frontline held highly-touted newcomer Bright Akhuetie to only 12 points.

La Salle and Gilas’s 6:30 p.m matchup will be the last game in a four-game card.