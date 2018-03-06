NBA wrap: LeBron lifts Cavs to big win over Pistons

LeBron James scored 31 points before taking a seat on the bench, Larry Nance Jr. reached career highs with 22 points and 15 rebounds in his first start for Cleveland as the Cavaliers closed a disappointing five-game homestand on a positive note with a 112-90 win Monday night over the Detroit Pistons, who haven’t won on the road in nearly two months.

With Cleveland missing three big men — All-Star Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Jeff Green — because of injuries, the Cavs needed someone to step up and Nance came through. Wearing the same No. 22 his father had retired by Cleveland, the 25-year-old Nance had the best game of his young career.

All 5 Larry Nance Jr first half dunks in 6 seconds! #AllForOne pic.twitter.com/VgiFYEP1Wh — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2018

James was his usual brilliant self, making 5 of 7 3-pointers and adding seven rebounds and seven assists. With the Cavs comfortably ahead, James sat the entire fourth quarter, a rarity in this odd season.

Blake Griffin scored 25 to lead Detroit, which has lost nine straight away from home.

Jaylen Brown scored 21 points as Boston pounded Chicago 105-89 even though Kyrie Irving sat out because of a sore left knee.

Even without their All-Star guard, the Celtics took control right from the start and led by as many as 37 en route to their fifth win in six games.

#Celtics bounce back, wins 5th game in last 6. BOS takes it over @chicagobulls 105-89 behind 21 points from Jaylen Brown. pic.twitter.com/ngcF1kLgyx — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2018

Jayson Tatum added 14 points, while Al Horford and Terry Rozier scored 13 apiece for Boston.

The Bulls lost for the 14th time in 17 games. Denzel Valentine scored 20 points and nailed four 3-pointers for Chicago, but that was about the only positive for the Bulls.

Tony Parker had 23 points, sparking San Antonio to a needed 100-98 victory over Memphis before embarking on a difficult road trip.

Memphis has lost 14 straight, but San Antonio’s recent skid has had a greater impact on the Western Conference playoff picture. The Spurs had dropped eight of 10 and fallen from third to sixth in the crowded West, putting them at risk of missing the postseason for the first time in 21 years.

Save the ball ✅

Throw an oop ✅

Celebrate ✅#AssistOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/WEiV0OuU1j — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2018

San Antonio moved up a spot to fifth place ahead of Minnesota with the victory.

Davis Bertans added 17 points and Danny Green had 14 for the Spurs, who snapped a four-game losing streak at home.

Hassan Whiteside had 24 points and 14 rebounds, while Goran Dragic scored 17 as Miami moved into the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference by topping Phoenix 125-103.

The @MiamiHEAT scored 30+ points in all four quarters of their win tonight. This is just the second time they have done this in a game (March 16, 1996). pic.twitter.com/LgrdDq9pEM — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 6, 2018

Whiteside had his highest-scoring game since Jan. 29, making 10 of his 13 shots. He averaged only 12.2 points on 48-percent shooting in his most recent 12 games.

Kelly Olynyk scored 15 points for the Heat, who gave four of their starters — Whiteside included — the entire fourth quarter off and beat the Suns for the 18th time in their last 20 meetings.

Dwyane Wade, Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow and Luke Babbitt each had 12 for the Heat, which had seven players in double figures.

Bojan Bogdanovic tied his season high with 29 points and grabbed a key jump ball late to lift Indiana to a 92-89 win over Milwaukee.

The @Pacers win a tight one 92-89 over the @Bucks! Bogdanovic ties a season-high with 29 to lead all scorers #Pacers pic.twitter.com/qApDYdHW5P — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2018

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton stole Victor Oladipo’s pass with 10 seconds left and Indiana leading 90-89. He rushed to the basket, but Cory Joseph chased him down and got a hand on the basketball before Middleton could attempt a shot. The ball rolled out of bounds, and referees called a jump ball after video replay. Bogdanovic came down with the tip off the jump ball and added a pair of free throws with six seconds left.

Thaddeus Young had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Oladipo finished with 14 points, five assists and five rebounds along with 10 turnovers.

Rudy Gobert scored 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead Utah over Orlando 94-80.

Gobert made 9 of 10 attempts, mixing in a jumper with mostly dunks and one-handers around the rim.

Rudy Gobert puts up a double-double to lead @utahjazz to 3rd consecutive victory! PTS: 21

REB: 17 pic.twitter.com/GNXr3BJ6ys — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2018

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points and Joe Ingles added 18 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Jazz, who have won three in a row and 15 of 17. Still, the Jazz sit 1 1/2 games outside the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Nikola Vucevik had 15 points — most coming from the perimeter outside Gobert’s reach, including three 3s — and 12 rebounds while Aaron Gordon had 13 points for the Magic, who had their modest two-game winning streak stopped.

Finally, Damian Lillard scored 19 of a 39-point haul in the fourth quarter as the Portland Trail Blazers left the Los Angeles Lakers for dead, securing a 103-108 victory.

Lillard was on the fire as the clock wound down, scoring 15 in a row for the Trail Blazers down the stretch.

4 possessions. 4 straight triples. Damian Lillard had the hot hand late in LA! pic.twitter.com/54uQ2U8ahH — NBA (@NBA) March 6, 2018

CJ McCollum had 22 points, and Jusuf Nurkic added 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Julius Randle had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers, while Lonzo Ball contributed 10 points, two rebounds and two assists.

All the scores from Monday’s NBA action:

Cleveland Cavaliers 112-90 Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers 92-89 Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat 125-103 Phoenix Suns

Chicago Bulls 89-105 Boston Celtics

San Antonio Spurs 100-98 Memphis Grizzlies

Utah Jazz 94-80 Orlando Magic

Los Angeles Lakers 103-108 Portland Trail Blazers