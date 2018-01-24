NBA Wrap: LeBron passes 30,000 as Cavs lose again

LeBron James became the youngest player ever with 30,000 career points, but LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points to lift the San Antonio Spurs over the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers 114-102 on Tuesday night.

James had 28 points while becoming the seventh member of the 30,000-point club, yet he couldn’t keep the Cavaliers from dropping their 10th in 13 games.

Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray — friend and mentee of James — had 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals in his second start since replacing a healthy Tony Parker. Murray soared for a tip follow and then rose to disrupt James’ driving layup, which led to a 3-pointer by Danny Green that gave the Spurs a 105-94 lead with 4:20 remaining.

After missing his first two midrange jumpers and a pair of free throws, James made two driving layups and a 20-footer, and then rose above Danny Green for a 19-foot jumper with one second remaining in the first quarter to reach the mark. The shot put Cleveland up 29-25.

At 33 years and 24 days, James is the youngest player to get 30,000. Bryant was 34 years and 104 days when he got there.

Russell Westbrook made a go-ahead layup with 3.3 seconds left to help Oklahoma City rally from a 15-point second-half deficit and beat Brooklyn 109-108.

Make it 5⃣ straight wins!#RussellWestbrook puts 32 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST, and the game winning shot to lead the @OKCThunder to the close win over the @BrooklynNets, defeating them 109-108! Joe Harris: 19 PTS (5/5 from beyond the arc, tying a career-high in TPM)#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/Ajywt7wySk — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2018

The lead changed hands six times in the final 2:23. Brooklyn went ahead 108-107 on a driving layup by Spencer Dinwiddie with 7.8 seconds left, but Westbrook answered with his own. After three timeouts, Dinwiddie missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer, with the Thunder’s Andre Roberson guarding him closely.

Westbrook had 32 points and Paul George had 28 with nine rebounds. George was left off the NBA All-Star roster earlier in the day.

Joe Harris led the Nets with 19 points while Dinwiddie and DeMarre Carroll had 13 each. The Nets ended a two-game winning streak, matching their longest of the season.

Garrett Temple scored 19 of his career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter to lift Sacramento to a 105-99 win over Orlando.

Garrett Temple scores a career-high 34 PTS off the bench to lead the @SacramentoKings to the win!#SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/Eh6Hz0Wjak — NBA (@NBA) January 24, 2018

Willie Cauley-Stein had 21 points and nine rebounds and Buddy Hield added 13 points for the Kings, who stopped an eight-game losing streak. Temple accounted for all of Sacramento’s points during a 17-6 run that put the Kings ahead 103-97 with 23.5 seconds to go.

Evan Fournier led the Magic with 22 points and Elfrid Payton had 21 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Aaron Gordon added 16 and Jonathon Simmons had 14 for Orlando, which struggled mightily to score in the final quarter.

All the scores from Tuesday’s NBA action:

Orlando Magic 99-105 Sacramento Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder 109-108 Brooklyn Nets

San Antonio Spurs 114-102 Cleveland Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors 123-112 New York Knicks

Los Angeles Lakers 108-107 Boston Celtics