NBA wrap: Teague and Wiggins help Wolves beat the Heat

Jeff Teague scored 23 points and Andrew Wiggins 22 as the Minnesota Timberwolves held on for a 125-122 win over the Miami Heat on Monday.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Minnesota, for whom Jimmy Butler added 16 points and Jamal Crawford scored 13.

Dion Waiters tied his career-high score with 33 for Miami.

Kelly Olynyk scored 23 points and Goran Dragic added 18 for the Heat.

Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 38 points and Kyle O’Quinn added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Knicks defeated the Nuggets 116-110.

Kristaps sets a new career high for the #SAPStatLineOfTheNight! pic.twitter.com/aC1WtKXKGk — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 31, 2017

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter as the Knicks blew a 23-point third-quarter lead.

Nikola Jokic top-scored for Denver with 28 points while Jamal Murray added 20.

In Boston, Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and Jaylen Brown added 18 as the Celtics beat the Spurs 108-94 for a fifth successive victory.

Kyrie scores 24 PTS to lead the @celtics to their 5th straight victory! #Celtics pic.twitter.com/stGHSl0Exu — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2017

Rookie Jayson Tatum pulled down 11 rebounds while Terry Rozier scored 12 points.

Reserves Brandon Paul had 18 points while Rudy Gay added another 14 for San Antonio, who were again without Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard.

Kemba Walker hit 27 points as he helped the Hornets rally from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand Memphis a first home loss of the season with a win 104-99 win over the Grizzlies.

Kemba Walker is once again the Player of the Game presented by @Sprite! Kemba finished with 27 PTS and 6 ASTS. #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/4woHR266iX — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 31, 2017

Jeremy Lamb added 17 points while rookie Malik Monk chipped in with 13 points.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Mike Conley finished with 16.

Marreese Speights scored 18 points, hitting a career-high six three-pointers, as the Magic cruised past the Pelicans 115-99.

Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Jonathon Simmons each scored 20 points for the Orlando, while Aaron Gordon added 17 points.

Anthony Davis had 39 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, while DeMarcus Cousins managed 12 points and 12 assists.

Jrue Holiday scored 11 points.

Ben Simmons scored 24 points, pulled down seven rebounds and had nine assists as Philadelphia beat Houston 115-107.

Joel Embiid added 22 points for the 76ers.

The Rockets missed nine of their last 10 shots as they lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

James Harden top-scored for Houston with 29 points while Eric Gordon had 25.

Ben Simmons posts a near triple-double (24 PTS, 9 ASTS, 7 REBS) in the @sixers road win! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/BYM6uCbTAl — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2017

In Salt Lake City the Jazz rallied to beat the Mavericks 104-89 thanks to 25 points from Rodney Hood.

Ricky Rubio scored 20 points and Rudy Gobert added 17 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks and six assists for Utah.

Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavericks with 18 points while J.J. Barea added 17 off the bench.

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points as the Raptors beat the Trail Blazers 99-85.

Damian Lillard hit a season-high 36 points for Portland while CJ McCollum added 16.

Kyle Lowry also scored a season-high 19 points while grabbing 10 rebounds for the Raptors.

In LA, Steph Curry hit 31 points and Kevin Durant added 19 as the Warriors scored as season-high points tally in a 141-113 defeat of the Clippers.

The @warriors score a season-high 141 PTS; defeat the @LAClippers on the road, 141-113. Steph: 31p, 6a

KD: 19p, 7r

Green: 16p, 9r, 6a pic.twitter.com/a4il2PqWJB — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2017

