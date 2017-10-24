NBA Wrap: Antetokounmpo hot streak continues

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 103-94 on Monday.

Antetokounmpo has now netted at least 30 points in his first four games.

Giannis Watch: 147 PTS

43 REB

21 AST No player in @NBAHistory has that many PTS, REB & AST through the first 4 games of a season. pic.twitter.com/X3RtWEd1bD — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 24, 2017

Khris Middleton added 20 points for the Bucks.

Frank Kaminsky top-scored for Charlotte with 18 points while Jeremy Lamb added 17 points and Kemba Walker hit 15.

In Detroit, Ben Simmons recorded a triple-double in just his fourth NBA game, while Joel Embiid scored 30 points as Philadelphia defeated Detroit 97-86 for their first win.

Simmons, the number one pick from 2016 who missed last season with injury, hit 21 points, pulled down 12 rebounds and notched 10 assists.

Ben Simmons becomes 3rd @sixers rookie ever to record a triple-double as PHI picks up first win of season! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/nf583YDF8O — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 24, 2017

Andre Drummond scored 14 points for the Pistons.

Bradley Beal’s 20 points helped the undefeated Wizards to another win as they beat the Nuggets 109-104.

John Wall scored 19 points and Otto Porter Jr. added 17.

John Wall guides the @WashWizards to road win on 19 points and 12 assists! #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/fx6B2WpDOG — NBA (@NBA) October 24, 2017

Nikola Jokic hit 29 points for Denver.

Marc Gasol continued his fine early season form, scoring 26 points as the Grizzlies beat the Rockets 98-90.

Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 27 points, for whom James Harden finished with 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

Steph Curry drained 29 points, while Kevin Durant added 25 as the Golden State Warriors earned a big 133-103 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Klay Thompson chipped in with 21 points as the defending champs earned a second win.

Wesley Matthews scored 19 for the Mavericks, who remain winless.

Josh Richardson scored 21 points, while Wayne Ellington made six 3-pointers in his 20 points as the Heat overcame a mid-game slump to beat the Hawks 104-93.

Goran Dragic scored 19 for Miami, Kelly Olynyk and Dion Waiters added 10 points each.

Kent Bazemore and Taurean Prince each hit 20 for the Hawks, while John Collins chipped in with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

LaMarcus Aldridge’s 20 points and 16 from Dejounte Murray helped the Spurs to a 101-97 win over the Raptors.

.@DejounteMurray is the second guard in Spurs history with 15+ points & 15+ rebounds in a game. @manuginobili had 34 and 15 vs. TOR in 2008 pic.twitter.com/VQd4OmPs8F — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) October 24, 2017

San Antonio were without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points for Toronto.

Devin Booker hit 22 points as Phoenix edged Sacramento 117-115.

Marquese Chriss added 19 points while Tyson Chandler pulled down 14 rebounds for the Suns.

Garrett Temple top-scored for the Kings with 23 points.

All the scores from Monday’s NBA games:

Detroit Pistons 86-97 Philadelphia 76ers

Miami Heat 104-93 Atlanta Hawks

Houston Rockets 90-98 Memphis Grizzlies

Milwaukee Bucks 103-94 Charlotte Hornets

San Antonio Spurs 101-97 Toronto Raptors

Dallas Mavericks 103-133 Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets 104-109 Washington Wizards

Phoenix Suns 117-115 Sacramento Kings