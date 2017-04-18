Spurs joke that Tim Duncan should sign a ‘Tony Romo deal’ to get sixth ring

Tim Duncan called it quits after last season and has found the time in retirement to hang out with his former San Antonio Spurs teammates, showing up to practices throughout the season. He did so again Monday as the Spurs prepared for Game 2 against Grizzlies.

Despite being retired Duncan apparently has remained in great shape, prompting one of his former teammates to wonder if he could get a one-day contract similar to Tony Romo’s deal with the Mavericks earlier this month in order to win a sixth ring.

“He’s trying to stay in shape?” Spurs guard Danny Green said of Duncan, via the San Antonio Express-News. “He’s still looking like we could sign him. He could come back for Game 6 in the Finals or something like that and collect a ring, if we make it. If we are up in Game 6, three (games) to two, sign him to a Romo deal”?

The 40-year-old Duncan might be a bit preoccupied at the moment after his girlfriend, Vanessa Macias, gave birth to the couple’s first child last month.