NBA Wrap: Westbrook does it again for Thunder

Russell Westbrook continued his superlative season with yet another triple-double to help Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Los Angeles Lakers in Friday night's NBA action.

The Californian notched up his 28th triple-double of the season in the Thunder's 110-93 win over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Westbrook's triple-double consisted of 17 points, 18 rebounds and 17 assists in just 35 minutes, leaving a very happy caoch.

"Oh my gosh," quipped Thunder coach Billy Donovan, "I thought he was unbelievable tonight in so many different areas."

Other standout performances on Friday night included DeMar DeRozan, whose 43 point haul helped the Toronto Raptors to a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics, who remain second in the Eastern Conference.

Despite Giannis 'Greek Freak' Antetokounmpo's 33 points, the Milwaukee Bucks would go down 109-95 to Utah Jazz.

The San Antonio Spurs kept their second place in the Western Conference with a 105-97 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at home.

Other results:

Washington Wizards 112-120 Philadelphia 76ers

Memphis Grizzlies 92-102 Indiana Pacers

Phoenix Suns 121-128 Chicago Bulls

Dallas Mavericks 84-97 Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami Heat 108-90 Atlanta Hawks

Brooklyn Nets 109-129 Denver Nuggets