NBA Wrap: Pacers suffer sixth straight loss

The Indiana Pacers head into the All-Star break on a run of six successive defeats after a 111-98 loss at the Washington Wizards.

A dominant display saw the Wizards triumph at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, with the Pacers never able to claw back the lead of the hosts.

McMillan: "We expect to win. This is not a rebuild, we expect to win this year. Losing and accepting that is not part of it." pic.twitter.com/CQOzu6MXM3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 17, 2017

The Wizards started on the front foot with a trio of three-pointers from Otto Porter Jr seeing them finish the first quarter with a 34-27 advantage.

That lead was built to a 10-point margin by the end of the second quarter and it proved to be decisive, with the Wizards responding every time the Pacers attempted to make a comeback.

The Pacers trailed 90-77 by the end of the third quarter and despite cutting the lead to seven with six minutes remaining, Bradley Beal responded with a three pointer before a John Wall jump shot.

Myles Turner finished with 17 points for the Pacers, while Wall compiled 20 points and 12 assists for the Wizards.

29 points from Mr. J.G. Buckets tonight, but it was two free throws at the very end that really mattered… #clutch ? pic.twitter.com/mvDRMFIzwQ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 17, 2017

Thursday’s other NBA game was a thriller after the Chicago Bulls pipped the Boston Celtics with a 104-103 victory.

Jimmy Butler made two free throws with a second remaining to secure the win for the Bulls after a superb duel with fellow All-Star Isiah Thomas. Both players finished with 29 points and seven assists.

Just before the final horn, Butler had drawn a foul from Marcus Smart and despite the disbelief of both the Celtics man and the home crowd, he calmly converted the free throws.