NBA: Kings down Cleveland in overtime

The Sacramento Kings beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-112 in overtime for a sixth NBA defeat in eight games.

The result could not have been good for LeBron James' mood having criticised his Cleveland teammates cover their commitment to defend their NBA title.

James scored 24 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, but DeMarcus Cousins nailed 28 points, with nine assists and 11 rebounds for Sacramento.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Charlotte Hornets 113-103 thanks to 33 points from Kevin Durant; 40 points by Jimmy Butler was not enough to stop the Chicago Bulls losing to the Atlanta Hawks 119-114 and a 60th career triple-double from Russell Westbrook led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 114-105 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

In other action, the Boston Celtics saw off the Houston Rockets 120-109, the Miami Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets 109-106 and the Memphis Grizzlies edged out the Toronto Raptors 101-99 while there were also wins for the Dallas Mavericks, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trailblazers.