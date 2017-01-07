NBA Wrap: Grizzlies stun Warriors in thriller

The Memphis Grizzlies overturned a massive deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in overtime in Friday night’s NBA action.

Despite Steph Curry’s 40 point haul on the night, the Grizzlies would outscore the Warriors 32-13 in the final quarter to tie things up and send the game into overtime.

Here, the Grizzlies continued their thrilling run, scoring 17 points with Mike Conley leading the charge, eventually winning 128-119.

A spectacular comeback, @MemGrizz overcome a 24-pt deficit to upend GSW 128-119 in OT. MEM got their first lead in OT, trailed by 19 in Q4. pic.twitter.com/4gqg41xrZI — NBA (@NBA) January 7, 2017

Meanwhile, the Washington Wizards defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-105, while the Houston Rockets took down the Orlando Magic 100-93.

The Boston Celtics also found themselves on the winning end as they skirted past the Philadelphia 76ers 110-106, while the New York Knicks triumphed over the Milwaukee Bucks 116-111.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-108 courtesy of LeBron James’ 36 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Finally, Lou Williams netted 24 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat Miami Heat 127-100 while the Los Angeles Clippers earned their third straight win when they defeated the Sacramento Kings 106-98.