NBA Wrap: Wins for Warriors and Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors were too good for the New Orleans Pelicans while the Cleveland Cavaliers edged the Toronto Raptors in Friday night’s NBA action.

Kevin Durant would net 30 points for the Warriors during their 122-114 win over the Pelicans, despite being outscored in the final quarter.

The Cavaliers held on to a narrow 94-91 away win over the Raptors, with DeMar DeRozan top scoring with 32 points.

After being down by seven in the opening quarter, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers 103-94 at home.

The Detroit Pistons trounced Orlando Magic 108-82, thanks to a 30-9 blowout in the second quarter.

The Phoenix Suns are still searching for their first win of the season after Oklahoma City Thunder pipped them 113-110 in overtime. Russell Westbrook was on fire, netting 51 points.

The Charlotte Hornets earned their second win away from home after Kemba Walker scored 24 points to help them to a 97-91 win over Miami Heat.

The Houston Rockets got their first win of the season, outclassing the Dallas Mavericks 106-96.

Finally, George Hill scored 23 points as Utah Jazz hosted the Los Angeles Lakers, winning 96-89.