NBA wrap: Davis shines in defeat for Pelicans

Anthony Davis scored an incredible 50 points but was still on the losing side as the New Orleans Pelicans were beaten by the Denver Nuggets in the NBA on Wednesday night.

Davis’ haul, in the 107-102 loss, put him joint second on the all-time list for an opening-day points tally, equalling Michael Jordan’s effort for the Chicago Bulls in 1986.

AD did it all tonight! 50 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 7 steals, & 4 blocks for The Brow! #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/MBNtv75hIc — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 27, 2016

DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points as the Toronto Raptors got their season off to a winning start with a 109-91 success over the Detroit Pistons, while the Oklahoma City Thunder enjoyed an impressive final quarter as they saw off the Philadelphia 76ers 103-97.

Hassan Whiteside starred in the Miami Heat’s 108-96 success over the Orlando Magic, while the Indiana Pacers secured a 130-121 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks, the Boston Celtics held off the Brooklyn Nets 122-117 and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-96.

All smiles for @YoungWhiteside after closing out the Magic! pic.twitter.com/czELEOhewe — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 27, 2016

Elsewhere, there were also wins for the Memphis Grizzlies, who beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 102-98, the Sacramento Kings, who were too good for the Phoenix Suns in a 113-94 triumph and the Houston Rockets, who downed the Los Angeles Lakers 120-114.