DLSU shoots for Final 4 berth, faces skidding NU in UAAP

National U has given La Salle one of its toughest tests in the UAAP Season 79 men’s basketball tourney. And Green Archers’ first-year coach Aldin readily acknowledged that.

However, Bulldogs mentor Eric Altamirano knows the Bulldogs will have to do more than just that in order to stop a three-game bleeding and derail the Green Archers’ imperious drive to the first Final Four round seat when they clash anew on Wednesday at the Filoil-Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Currently tied with Adamson at fourth spot with identical 4-5 records, NU is raring to avenge a 66-75 setback in their first-round meeting with La Salle last Sept. 18 when the Bulldogs controlled majority of the way, before crumbling in the face of the Green Archers’ determined fightback in the stretch.

Repeating, more so surpassing, that kind of gallant stand is easier said than done for the Bulldogs.

“I think the team that we played in the first round is different from the La Salle team now. They have a lot of confidence. Hindi pa sila ganun ka-fluid nu’n unlike ngayon,” stressed Altamirano.

While the Bulldogs are on a clear struggle, the Green Archers have shown chinks on their seemingly invincible armor.

After posting an average winning margin of 15.4 points that underscored its dominance in the first round, La Salle has struggled to assert its usual might in the second round, having beaten its first two foes in the second round—Adamson and University of the Philippines—with an average margin of just 6.5 markers.

Altamirano is hoping the Bulldogs can use that partial dip on the Archers’ dominance to their advantage.

“I hope that can really help us,” he stressed.

And it’s up to the Bulldogs how they will rise up to the challenge.

“It’s gonna be a test of character for us to be able to respond. Ang question is how do we respond sa 0-3 run and that’s my challenge to the boys,” said Altamirano. “We have to play with a sense of urgency na.” – Jerome Lagunzad

Follow this writer on Twitter: @JLFoxSports