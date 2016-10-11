Kings again: San Beda foils Arellano for 9th NCAA crown in 11 years

Host San Beda kept its mastery over Arellano U, posting a methodical 83-73 victory to complete a two-game sweep of the 92nd NCAA seniors basketball titular showdown before a sizeable Tuesday crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Red Lions displayed uncanny poise in the stretch anew as they outplayed the fading Chiefs on the way to their ninth title in the last 11 years and the school’s 20th overall in league history.

The victory came on the heels of a close 88-85 victory in the opener last Friday, extending San Beda’s winning streak over Arellano U to five matches.

READ: Robert Bolick proves clutch as San Beda draws first blood

The Red Lions also foiled the Chiefs for the second time in the last three years.

Cameroon import Arnaud Noah tallied a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds while four other teammates tallied at least 10 markers each but it was San beda’s vaulted defense that spelled the key anew, limiting Arellano U to just 13 in the final frame.

Jiovani Jalalon dished out a near triple-double performance of 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds but struggled from the field and even fouled out late, underscoring the Chiefs’ unending problems against the Red Lions. — By Jerome Lagunzad

MORE:

Ola Adeogun sees San Beda sweeping Arellano on Tuesday

Ben Adamos fills up Donald Tankoua’s absence as San Beda nears crown

NCAA coaches predict tight fight between San Beda and Arellano