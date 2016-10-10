Jackson to treat tendinitis with PRP injection

Detroit Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson has been diagnosed with tendinitis in his left knee and has opted to take a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in order to treat the problem.

According to Pistons head coach Stan van Gundy, Jackson will undergo the procedure on Monday in New York.

Last week, Van Gundy said that Jackson would be out of action for six to eight weeks, but the 26-year-old will now be sidelined for an indefinite period as it is unclear when he will return.

“It’s a significant amount of time,” Van Gundy said. “He’s played a lot of games and a lot of minutes. He has a good confidence in [this procedure] — nothing is forever, but that’s something that worked really for him before. I think he feels good about it.”

Following the PRP injection, Jackson is expected to be on crutches for three to seven days and as a result, he won’t travel with the Pistons for their next two preseason games.

In addition to the tendinitis, he also has a bone bruise in the same knee.

Jackson, who averaged a career-best 18.8 points per game last season, is entering the second season of a five-year, $80 million contract he signed with the Pistons back in July last year.