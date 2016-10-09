Jeron Teng set for return v UP, vows to bring lessons from bench

Bad news for the rest of the UAAP field as La Salle captain Jeron Teng is set for comeback in the Green Archers’ next game following a minor injury that kept him out for two games.

Teng confirmed he will play against the University of the Philippines next Saturday as the Green Archers gun for a ninth straight win.

“I will be back next game,” Teng said after La Salle survived the Adamson University, 79-86, at the MOA Arena on Sunday. “Sana wala ng pain. Wala naman na siguro.”

Teng said “it was nice in the bench” as he recovered from injured left heel that sidelined him in La Salle’s game versus rival Ateneo De Manila University last October 2.

The Archers obviously did not feel his absence though as they went on to dump the Eagles in a lopsided game.

“I saw what’s happening in the game. May natutunan ako rito na madadala ko pagbalik ko,” he said.

“Wala namang gigil sa pagbalik ko. We follow a system. We all play together, we play as a team. We really try to work more on our chemistry.” – By John Chester Fajardo