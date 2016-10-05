Franz Pumaren sees Nicholas Paranada as second coming of Jvee Casio

It took freshman guard Nicholas Paranada practically the whole first-round of the UAAP Season 79 men’s basketball tourney to make the needed adjustments to the Philippine brand of play, but Adamson’s Fil-Am guard remains excited that he’s finally scratch the surface of his true potential.

The 5-foot-11 Paranada became the latest addition to Soaring Falcons coach Franz Pumaren’s long list of ‘Magic Bunot’ on Wednesday as he showed flashes of brilliance in their dominant 79-52 victory over struggling host University of Santo Tomas at the Mall of Asia Arena.

After failing to see action in their last two matches that both resulted to a pair of losses, the 18-year-old Paranada came off the bench and made the most of his 20 minutes off play, collecting a career-best of 14 points, four steals and three assists while helping Adamson pull away from UST in the third canto.

Interestingly, Paranada saw action just for the fourth time this season and all of those were victories, with the Soaring Falcons gaining a share of the fourth spot with idle Ateneo with similar 4-3 marks.

A former Foothills Christian High School standout, Paranada admitted he just wanted to repay the trust given to him by Pumaren.

“Coach put me in the game and I just wanted to take advantage of the playing time I’m getting. Make sure on the offensive end, I try to help my team get a bucket, and on the defensive end, try to get a stop every possession,” he said.

Pumaren added he sees Paranada as the second coming of current Alaska playmaker JVee Casio, his former guard who helped him win the UAAP crown in 2007.

“He has all the potential, the makings of a good player. In fact my description is like, JVee Casio, he’s quick, he has high basketball IQ,” he said.

A San Diego, California native, Paranada is well aware of the comparisons.

“The first time I met coach Franz, that was the first thing he told me. He told me go look up who JVee Casio is, because you remind me of him. I looked up to him as an idol, try to play like him, similar to him,” he said.

Still, Paranada admitted he still remains a work in progress, saying: “I’m just working hard and try to adjust to how it is out here. As long as i play hard, I’m sure I’ll adjust.”

Pumaren is confident Paranada will be in for a better showing in the second round. “Down the road, it’s a good springboard for him coming into the second round,” he stressed. – By Jerome Lagunzad